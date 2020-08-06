As a business counselor at ECSU’s Small Business and Technology Development Center, Alissa Fretwell knows well the importance of researching feasibility and sustainability before starting a new business.
That’s why she informed herself first-hand about the local market and her potential customer base before deciding to open her own new clothing and accessories business, Bijoux Vibes, in Elizabeth City’s downtown.
Fretwell said she received great feedback, both in person and on Bijoux Vibes’ Facebook and Instagram pages, about her plans.
“It’s a pleasure to interact with the public,” Fretwell said. “You get to know who is in your community.”
Fretwell plans to open Bijoux Vibes at the corner of Main and Poindexter streets. Located in the space above Body Kinect Wellness Center, the business will open to customers by Sept. 1.
Bijoux Vibes will offer a variety of women’s apparel including tops, jeans, dresses, graphic T-Shirts and rompers. Accessories will include jewelry, socks, belts, handbags and other items.
“There is a little bit of everything,” Fretwell said.
Fretwell, who has previous experience as a boutique owner, said owning a clothing-accessories business is a good fit for her.
“I have always loved fashion and trends,” she said. “Fashion is a form of expression of who you are.”
Fretwell also loves Bijoux Vibes’ location.
“As soon as I walked up the stairs, I said, ‘this is it,’” she said. “It is meant to be.”
Fretwell said she chose the name Bijoux Vibes — “bijoux” means jewel or trinket — because it expresses well the atmosphere she’s hoping for at the business. Besides its brick walls and windows overlooking Main and Poindexter streets, Bijoux Vibes features a couch and comfortable chairs to make the space inviting.
“The space is so beautiful,” said Fretwell. “We wanted everyone to feel comfortable.”
Originally from Georgia, Fretwell enjoys spending time with her husband and her children. She said her husband and daughter will be active at the store making it a true family business.
For more information on Bijoux Vibes, visit the store’s Instagram and Facebook pages.