HERTFORD — Friends of Teddy Sablon reflected on his life and his impact on others during a recent dedication of a bench purchased in his honor at the Perquimans County Recreation Center.
Sablon, 38, of Hertford died in February 2020, but his legacy endures — not only from his music and the friendships he made, but from the donations made in his memory to preserve life.
“There may be rain today, but tomorrow the sun will shine,” are lyrics from a song Sablon wrote.
In honor of Sablon, more than $18,000 has been committed to the county’s Post Overdose Response Team and Mobile Integrated Healthcare services.
Perquimans Emergency Services has been laying the foundation for both programs over the last couple of years, but it it’s been hard to find sustainable funding.
“We are thankful for each gift and hope that today’s program will highlight the work that is being supported in part by donations made in honor of Teddy and also bring more of an understanding of who Teddy was,” said Perquimans Emergency Services Director Jonathan Nixon.
To honor Sablon, Emergency Services purchased a park bench and a picnic table, each of which will include a quote from Sablon. The park bench is located at the Perquimans County Recreation Center. The picnic table will be located near the EMS bays.
The funds raised for the Post Overdose Response Team and Mobile Integrated Healthcare services will be used to help reach more people in the community, gather additional data for potential grant funding, and purchase supplies along with a couple of smaller equipment items that will be used by the Mobile Integrated Healthcare providers.
The memorial bench will include an inscription of something Sablon once wrote: “If you choose to lose, then you will.”
A self-taught and talented musician, Sablon was a founding member of the band, Guta. He moved to eastern North Carolina in 1992, originally to the Elizabeth City area, but traveled the world sharing his musical talent with others.
Family and friends traveled from across the country to attend this week’s dedication ceremony.
“By the group that is gathered here from across the country, it is apparent that he was loved by many,” said Julie M. Solesbee, Perquimans Emergency Services public information officer. “Even though the program will not replace him, we thank each of you for pouring your love into the community so that we may help others.”
Perquimans Emergency Services Shift Supervisor Kate Boyles said the biggest challenge is helping people stop stigmatizing substance abuse.
“In short, it takes a village to help each person,” she said. “As we worked with patients and their family members, we realized that the stigma associated with substance misuse disorder was an obstacle that needed to be overcome to allow people to begin talking freely and without shame about a problem that affects everyone. Reducing that stigma has allowed us to come together and work on this epidemic as a community.”
Perquimans Emergency Services Shift Supervisor Bethany Buttram added, “When you ask most people what success means to them, you are likely to hear words such as ‘wealth’ or ‘power.’
“When you ask the same question to someone in active addiction or recovery what success means to them, their answer will be likely very different,” she continued. “The definition is not one size fits all — an individual’s success has to be measured based on how they define it — immediate or long term.”