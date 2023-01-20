To celebrate Black History Month, the Friends of the Perquimans County Library has invited four Perquimans County community leaders to talk about their favorite books at an event next month.
Hertford Mayor Earnell Brown, interim Hertford Town Manager Janice Cole, visual artist Ed Sanford and storyteller-musician Keith Rouse will attend the event at the library scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 3 p.m.
Brown made history in 2019 when she became the first woman to win a mayor’s race in Hertford. She is retired from a 38-year career with the federal government and now lives on Front Street. Brown’s daily agenda includes seeking unity in the community, transparency and what she describes as “the best for Hertford.”
Cole was not only the first female and first African American to work as an attorney in Perquimans County, she also was the first woman and first African American elected District Court judge in the 1st Judicial District. She later was appointed by President Clinton to serve as U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina.
Cole would go on to serve several terms as a member of the Perquimans Board of Commissioners. She continues to practice immigration law.
Sanford’s love of photography began more than 40 years ago when his mother gave him and his siblings a Sabre 620 camera as a Christmas present. Since then, Sanford has traveled across the U.S. and to South America, Iceland, France and the Canary Islands, taking photographs. His current interests are natural landscapes and rural architecture. Sanford regularly displays his work at the Perquimans Arts League’s gallery.
Rouse grew up in Hertford and moved back home several years ago after living most of his adult life in Virginia. After years of playing and coaching football both at the college level and semiprofessionally, he pursued his true passion as a musician and storyteller. Self-taught, Rouse plays keys and guitar. He began singing in church and in school choirs as well as the street corners of Hertford.
Besides the discussion about the speakers’ favorite works, the library’s Black History celebration will include readings from Isabel Wilkerson’s “The Warmth of Other Suns,” a book which focuses on the black migration from the South to the North that took place from 1915 to 1970; Langston Hughes’ “The Negro Mother”; and works by photographer, musician and filmmaker Gordon Parks. Light refreshments will be served.
The Perquimans County Library is located at 514 S. Church St. Hertford. For more information call 252-426-5319.