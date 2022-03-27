With an infusion of new businesses changing the face of Hertford’s downtown, members of the Friends of the Perquimans County Library thought it was a good time to look back at the “way we were.”
Starting in April, the Friends of the Library will open “Perquimans Through the Years,” a year-long series of exhibits at the Perquimans County Library that Friends President Brenda Hollowell-White says will “give the public an opportunity to take a look back through time.”
“The board members of the Friends of the Library have chosen topics of interest for the exhibits from their personal collections and hobbies which will be displayed in the showcase in the foyer as well as throughout the library,” Hollowell-White said in a press release.
The first exhibit, “Hats Through the Years: 1940-1990,” will open April 1 and feature a collection of hats belonging to Hollowell-White.
The exhibit will feature hats ranging from one with military influences from the years of World War II, belonging to Hollowell-White’s mother, to one with a jiggly feather brim from the early 1990s. Hats belonging to Hollowell-White’s grandmother and daughter will also be part of the display. The “Hats” display will run from April 1-6.
From May 13 to June 13, Diane Winslow Stallings will provide a end-of-school exhibit, “Blast from the Past: Local High School Memories.”
“With graduation right around the corner at that time, the exhibit is sure to inspire memories of high school days in Perquimans County with a variety of memorabilia from letter sweaters to honor pins,” Hollowell-White said.
Then in the fall, board member Jonetta Long will provide an exhibit of old tools. Titled “Tools from the Past,” the exhibit will feature everything from old planes to braces and run from Sept. 19 to Oct. 3.
For the holiday season, board member Merry Greene will provide an exhibit of holiday salt and pepper shakers. Titled “Seasoning the Season: A Collection of Festive Salt & Pepper Shakers,” Greene’s exhibit will run from Nov. 14 to Dec. 5.
“With the beautiful, festive and unique collection, you will be sure to leave with memories of holidays past to brighten the season,” Hollowell-White said.
The “Perquimans Through the Years” series will conclude with a holiday exhibit of toys provided by board member Glenn White. Titled “Old Toys: 1942-1955,” the exhibit will run from Dec. 5-31 and feature toy tractors, cars and well-worn baseball gloves, among others.
“Many of the toys are from the bygone era when play was simpler and mostly outdoors,” Hollowell-White said.
The “Old Toys” exhibit will also include a life-size old Santa cut-out used by White’s mother, Mary White, in her first-grade classroom at Perquimans Central School.
“Mark your calendars for our collection of exhibits,” Hollowell-White said. “’Perquimans Through the Years’ will be sure to please the diverse interests of many people in our community and beyond as they take us a step back in time.”