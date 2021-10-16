The museum is a place where stories are told, some of which are commonplace dealing with everyday experiences, and some featuring artifacts related to extraordinary events.
In the “Our Story: Life in the Albemarle” permanent exhibit gallery, there is a ship’s name board from the Priscilla, a three-masted barkentine cargo ship. The nameboard is displayed on a side of the 1840s smokehouse from Perquimans County. These two wooden artifacts support and illustrate distinct histories. Both demonstrate survival in different ways.
The smokehouse is a squared log house built of half-dovetailed joinery prepared in the Chesapeake Bay, English carpentry style. It was originally built on the Proctor farm near their home on Bear Swamp Road.
The museum interprets the smokehouse to emphasize how meats were cured, smoked, and stored for the family’s future food needs. These buildings were used to preserve pork and salted herring and sustained a family through the barren winter months. They were essential prior to the invention of electricity which produced ice and, later, refrigeration. Every early farm had one and each was protected by a strong lock and chain to keep out animals and thieves.
The smokehouse was later moved to the Newbold-White House and erected behind the Newby Cottage. We were able to obtain it after Hurricane Isabel damaged the structure in 2003. We retrieved, restored, and reconstructed the building in the chronological gallery. The Newbold-White House organization has since built a period smokehouse to represent the oldest brick house in North Carolina, an early 1730 Quaker farmstead near Hertford.
The nameboard was salvaged from the Priscilla, a cargo ship lost near Salvo during the Great Hurricane San Ciriaco of 1899 that passed over and devastated Puerto Rico.
The storm is considered one of the largest and most powerful to hit the East Coast of the United States. It damaged many coastal towns between Florida and Virginia as it followed the Gulf Stream, creating havoc in shipping lanes before slamming into Hatteras Island.
On Aug. 18, 1899, Rasmus Midgett, a surfman at the Gull Shoal Life-Saving Station, was riding his banker pony, Gilbert, on night patrol at 3 a.m. During his patrol, around 4:30 a.m., he noticed objects washing ashore and began hearing faint shouts of distress between the crashing waves. The wind and surf were rough and Midgett was aware that ships were in peril, having been involved with the rescue of the ship Aaron Reppard the previous night.
Some said Midgett had extrasensory perception and premonitions of approaching storms and shipwrecks. He was born in the village of Waves on Hatteras Island and understood the ocean and the changing shoals along the Graveyard of the Atlantic.
The Priscilla had washed ashore, grounded with a heavy cargo of flour en route to Brazil. The violent wind and surf were pounding and breaking the ship apart. Midgett, an experienced surfman, realized that with the tide washing over the island and time limited it would be impossible to return to the Gull Shoal station to alert the other surfmen.
He began observing the height of the waves to calculate time between waves known as the wave lengths. He used the receding tide between waves to begin the rescues. He was able to rescue the seven crew aboard who were battered and naked from the rough surf. They were able to jump down at Midgett’s commands and he carried them to safety.
There were an additional three men injured on deck. He used the same method to climb aboard the ship to carry them to a safe location on the beach dunes. He saved all 10 men aboard. He later was awarded the gold lifesaving medal by the U.S. Congress in recognition of his heroic acts in rescuing the Priscilla’s crew. There have only been 11 medals awarded in history.
The tradition continued when the U.S. Life Saving Service converted into the modern U.S. Coast Guard in 1915. Semper Paratus — Always Prepared — is their motto and credo.
We invite you to visit and experience the many stories at the museum. See you there!
Don Pendergraft is director of regional museums.