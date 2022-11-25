...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
7 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
1 of 2
Dr. Joy Smith (right), dean of the School of Education and Business at Elizabeth City State University, recently spoke at the November meeting of the Delta Kappa Gamma Pi Chapter at the Elizabeth City First United Methodist Church. With Smith is chapter president Virginia Arrington (left).
A Hoffer Flow Control employee who started as an errand-runner and worked his way up the ranks, is the new president of the Elizabeth City-based company.
Jason Futrell began his new role at the company on Monday, Nov. 1, the company’s Board of Directors announced in a press release this week.
According to Hoffer Flow, Futrell began working at the company in 1994 as a machine shop helper running errands. Three years later, he graduated from College of The Albemarle’s machining technology program and was promoted to machinist.
He was named Hoffer Flow’s Employee of the Year in 2005 and promoted a year later to machine shop supervisor. Has named the company’s director of manufacturing in September before recently being promoted to president.
Hoffer Flow Controls’ board said its members “fully expect Futrell will be an asset in the years to come that allow us to provide our customers with the high-quality products and services they deserve while enabling us to achieve our goals for growth as a company.”
The company said it has a “long-standing” policy of promoting employees from within “whenever possible.”
“That way, both our staff and customers benefit from the knowledge and skills acquired over time while ensuring the continued high quality of our brand,” the company said.
AAUW’s CCC awarded $10K matching grant
The Albemarle Area United Way’s Community Care Collaborative recently was awarded a $10,000 matching grant from a donor-advised fund of the Northern Albemarle Community Foundation.
The grant will allow the CCC to continue its work providing temporary, emergency crisis assistance to residents of Pasquotank, Camden, Perquimans and Gates counties, AAUW Executive Director Bill Blake said.
However, the grant is also designed to help the AAUW raise an additional $10,000 for the CCC program. The goal is to raise the additional $10,000 by Dec. 31.
Blake said he’s “extremely encouraged” that the AAUW will raise the required match to get the $10,000.
“Many folks in the community have heard of the good work the team of CCC volunteers currently led by Kelly Hoeltzel have been doing,” he said. “I have no doubt folks will contribute to positively impact our friends and neighbors.”
Donations may be mailed to AAUW at P.O. Box 293, Elizabeth City, NC 27907 or made online at www.aaunitedway.org.
Smith speaks to local Delta Kappa Gamma
Dr. Joy Smith, Dean of the School of Education and Business at Elizabeth City State University, spoke at the November meeting of Delta Kappa Gamma Pi Chapter at the Elizabeth City First United Methodist Church.
Smith discussed the recent three-year, $576,333 grant ECSU received to fund the new NASA Minority University Research and Education Program. The initiative proposes establishment of a regional aerospace high-volume manufacturing educational and training hub at ECSU.
The university also recently received financial support from the PNC Foundation for the School of Business and Education’s new entrepreneurship fab lab and social media marketing lab.