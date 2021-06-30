The North Carolina School Superintendents Association has announced that Dr. Barry Williams, superintendent of Gates County Schools, is the inaugural recipient of the Dr. Dwayne Stalling Leadership Award.
The award, named for the late Dwayne Stallings, a former Perquimans County Schools superintendent, is presented to a superintendent serving a school district in northeastern North Carolina who is a member of the Northeast Regional Education Service Alliance.
According to the NRESA, the Stallings award is presented to a school superintendent with a strong dedication to public education, commitment to academic excellence, and a continual focus on professional growth and student learning. NERESA is a professional alliance that supports and enhances educational services and resources in its member districts.
Jack Hoke, executive director of NCSSA, said Williams exemplifies the traits that guided Stallings' career in educational leadership.
"He has demonstrated a strong dedication to public education, commitment to academic excellence, and a continual focus on professional growth and student learning for the Gates County Schools. He is very deserving of the leadership award honoring Dr. Stallings."
Williams said he was “extremely honored and humbled to receive" the award named for Stallings, who was serving as NERESA's executive director at the time of his death in August 2020.
"I remember back in 2011 a well-distinguished gentleman approached me at a NERESA meeting in Williamston with ‘Hi I’m Dwayne Stallings, the superintendent in Perquimans County. If you ever need anything just let me know,’" Williams said. "A week later he called me on the phone to see how I was doing in my new position, calls which he continued throughout his tenure as superintendent and then as the executive director of the NERESA."
Williams said he considered Stallings "a mentor and a close friend."
"Dr. Stallings taught me patience, guided me as the chair of the NERESA and supported my candidacy for Superintendent of the Year when he was the director of the NERESA," Williams said. "I miss his phone calls. I miss him ribbing me over drinking a protein drink instead of a hearty meal, and more importantly, I miss his friendship. This award means more to me than anyone can ever know and I am truly appreciative of this leadership award in honor of Dr. Dwayne Stallings.”
Stallings himself was named NERESA Superintendent of the Year in 2013 and was a nominee for the A. Craig Phillips Superintendent of the Year award. Stallings taught school in the Chowan, Gates, and Elizabeth City-Pasquotank school districts. He later served in the Perquimans County Schools as an assistant principal, principal, assistant superintendent and then superintendent. He served as an adjunct professor at East Carolina University after his retirement.
Williams, a resident of Gates County, has been Gates superintendent of schools for 11 years. He received his bachelor’s degree in biology at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, his master’s degree in educational leadership and policy studies from Virginia Tech, and his doctoral degree in educational leadership from Nova Southeastern University.
Jersey Mikes gives $6K to Ed Foundation
MOYOCK — Jersey Mike's recently donated $6,000 to the Currituck Education Foundation through its Annual Day of Giving campaign.
The Moyock-based restaurant held its Annual Day of Giving on March 30 and elected to award the proceeds to the Currituck Education Foundation.
The foundation plans to use the money to distribute grants to classroom teachers and school personnel in the Currituck County Schools.
"This generous donation will help us to give back to the Currituck Schools," foundation Vice Chairman Josh Bass said. "The educational experience for many children will be greatly improved due to this gift."
Bass and other foundation members thanked Hayman for selecting the foundation to be the recipient of its Annual Day of Giving fundraiser as well as the restaurant's staff for their work.
Foundation awards $18K in local grants
The board of advisers of the Northern Albemarle Community Foundation recently awarded $18,100 in grants to eight nonprofit groups that provide services for both adults and children in the region.
The foundation made the following grants from its community grantmaking fund and the Judge Thomas Watts Memorial Endowment:
• $3,000 to Albemarle Area United Way for its Community Care Collaborative
• $3,000 to Albemarle Commission Senior Nutrition for its Meals on Wheels program
• $2,000 to Albemarle Hopeline for its "Violence-Free Futures: Prevention Education" program
• $2,000 to the Girl Scouts Council of the Colonial Coast for its "Building Leaders for Tomorrow" program
• $1,600 to Historic Hertford, Inc. for its disability access project
• $3,000 to Kids First, Inc. for its evidence-based child abuse treatment and prevention services
• $3,000 to the Perquimans County Schools Education Foundation to help provide wireless access for isolated/quarantined students
• $500 to Prevent Blindness North Carolina for the Star Pupils program in Gates County.
“We are proud to support these nonprofit programs that are so vital to the community,” Rodney Walton, board president said.
He also thanked the community for its continued support of the Northern Albemarle Community Foundation's unrestricted fund.
“We are grateful to the many generous individuals and organizations that have supported our work to inspire philanthropy across our community,” he said.