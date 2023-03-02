Bridging the Digital Divide

Through the 4-H Tech Changemaker program, 15-year-old Zamaria Kinsey (standing) teaches digital skills to older adults in Gates County. She was recently selected one of only three National Ambassadors for the program.

 Photo courtesy 4-H

SUNBURY — When you hear the phrase "digital divide," you typically think about one group of people with less physical access to broadband internet than another group.

But there's another digital divide, one Zamaria Kinsey is doing all she can to bridge. 