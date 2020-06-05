Christ Episcopal Church
Christ Episcopal Church in Elizabeth City will hold an outdoor service in the Episcopal Cemetery at 9:30 a.m. Attendees encouraged to wear masks. Social distancing will be observed. Congregants may bring lawn chairs or blankets.
New Hope Methodist
New Hope United Methodist Church will host a drive-in outdoor singspiration service featuring Southern Gospel singer Chris Gibbs at 6 p.m. at 2098 New Hope Road. Congregants may stay in their cars or bring lawn chairs to sit outside. Social distancing will be observed.
Poole’s Grove MBC
Poole’s Grove Missionary Baptist Church will hold a drive-in Sunday morning worship service in the church parking lot at 11 a.m. Congregants may remain in their cars for the service.