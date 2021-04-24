“Let love be without hypocrisy. Abhor what is evil; cling to what is good.” —Romans 12:9
“Unless the Lord builds the house, they labor in vain who build it” — Psalm 127:1
Peter Buffett, youngest son of Warren Buffett, said, “It didn’t matter how big our house was it mattered that there was love in it.”
Schools and universities don’t teach this principle. And I’m convinced that this is largely why we see the breakdown of the home with young people in the streets rioting, cursing, throwing objects at police officers, setting fires in places of business and destroying neighborhoods. The disrupted society we see about us today is an indication of the disrupted home-life patterns which are all around us.
The family is as old as man himself and families have been faced with threats to well-being from within and without ever since our ancestors first arrived on earth. In many homes the family has met these challenges and changes. This speaks to the strength and adaptability of people and to the soundness of the family as an institution.
But while it may comfort us to recall this long record of past successes, I am concerned about the lack of family in many homes which often results in the careless attitude evidenced toward others.
I dare say that most people reading this have raised their children and some may even be saying, “Thank God!” We may not have the influence that we once had with our children, but we can still pour ourselves into influencing our grandchildren. And what a joy that is!
Dolores and I are blessed with seven grandchildren, and now a great-grandson, and have been able to encourage them, love them, answer their questions, and help set a godly example for them to imitate.
I believe God still cares for the family. He has demonstrated love, concern and involvement in the family relationship in days gone by and still continues to show the same caliber of love in that relationship today.
In early biblical history the family was the core unit for society. It is no accident that in the Bible the most satisfying picture of God’s kingdom on earth is the picture of family relationships. We call God “Father” and think in terms of being His sons and daughters.
Jesus is not only our Savior and Intercessor but also our Mediator. We are not simply destitute, outcast beggars gleaning a few crumbs from the surplus of heaven’s supply. We are “joint heirs with Jesus,” of the household of God, anxious to receive that “inheritance undefiled, incorruptible, which fades not away; reserved in Heaven for us.”
God still cares for the family. He cares that families learn the joys and values of their potential. He cares that parents will set the proper example in life. The greatest compliment and the greatest danger that any parent faces is imitation. Have you noticed how children imitate you?
I have often wondered what the family life was like for many of the young people today who are causing so much mayhem in our cities. I dare say that many of them had a quality college education paid for by their parents. But that education lacked teaching about love, moral values, and consideration for others. It was presented from a secular worldview and not a biblical worldview.
A young man in his late 20s stopped at the checkout counter of a supermarket and asked for a pack of Winston’s. He was accompanied by a miniature version of himself about 5 years old. They were even dressed in look-alike sport shirts. The clerk put the cigarettes on the counter, rang up the sale and then grinned down at the child and asked, “And what will you have, young fellow?”
In his piping child’s voice he said, “I want a pack of Winston’s just like my dad.”
The clerk laughed, but the young father looked down rather thoughtfully at his son for a moment, then pushed the cigarettes back across the counter. “It isn’t worth it. Let me trade these in on a quart of chocolate milk.”
Imitation: the greatest compliment and yet the greatest danger.
God still cares for the family. And He cares about you. And He wants you to be a part of His family, the church. And He wants your home to reflect His love, His grace and His mercy.
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian church minister.