“Shout joyfully to the Lord, all the earth .... Enter His gates with thanksgiving, and His courts with praise. Give thanks to Him, bless His name for the Lord is good; His loving kindness is everlasting, and His faithfulness to all generations.” — Psalm 100:1, 4-5.
Last week I asked what sacrifice were you willing to make for Thanksgiving. Today I am asking, what were you thankful for on Thursday?
It is a common practice to make lists for Christmas and even New Year’s resolutions. But what was your list for which you were thankful? What is your joy?
I read again a list that I made for Thanksgiving, Nov. 18, 2001, and I will share part of it:
“I am thankful for laughter in our home; quality time with our children; time to visit our parents; time for Bible study, witnessing an inspiring, joyful service by the leaders of our church family; seeing the release of eight young people from a Taliban prison; viewing the prayer services being broadcast on national TV; and hearing about students at Roanoke Bible College (now Mid-Atlantic Christian University) raising $12,000 to build a church building in India.”
This year I will make another list. My list will be different from yours. But I am sure that if we make a list we will find that we have much more to be thankful for than just our material possessions.
Or perhaps you should read again the history of our nation when the first settlers came, half of whom did not survive the first year. And yet shortly after, they held a Thanksgiving, giving thanks for corn, beans, fish from the rivers, shelter, and Indian friends.
There is a note of joy and thankfulness throughout the Bible, beginning in the Old Testament and continuing into the New. It is not just what one would experience from a happy circumstance. It is a spiritual joy that comes from a relationship with God. It is a joy that is obtainable in no other way.
I believe Psalm 100 was written to help every generation realize how blessed they are. I also believe it helps us to worship with a joyful attitude and to give thanks to the Lord.
There are times when it is difficult for one to expresses the great joy one feels. That is why the Scripture gives us a means of expression through songs of praise and thanksgiving.
This practice, which started in King David’s times, has continued down through the ages in the church. In Ephesians 5:19, the apostle Paul commended the use of “psalms, hymns, and spiritual songs.”
This happy mood is so evident in Psalm 100. The invitation is given to “all the earth” to worship the Lord joyfully.
Bob Russell told of a medical missionary who served for many years in a region in India where people suffered from a progressive blindness. People were born with healthy vision, but there was something in that area that caused people to lose their sight as they matured.
But this missionary had developed a process that would arrest progressive blindness. So people came to him and he performed an operation and they would leave realizing that instead of becoming blind, they were going to be able to see for the rest of their lives.
The missionary said, “No one ever said, ‘Thank You.” But that’s because the phrase was not in this people’s dialect. Instead, they spoke a word that meant, “I will tell your name.” Wherever they went they would tell the name of the missionary who had cured their blindness. They had received something so wonderful that they eagerly proclaimed it.
This is what the Psalmist is saying. Suddenly you realize that God has been so good to you that you cannot keep it inside. From the depths of your being you shout your joy and thankfulness unto the Lord.
Why? Because “the Lord is good; His lovingkindness is everlasting, and His faithfulness to all generations.”
I hope you had a wonderful Thanksgiving and that it extends beyond this past Thursday. Take time to read Psalm 100. Listen carefully to each of the five verses and your heart will overflow with joy and thanksgiving unto the Lord.
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian church pastor.