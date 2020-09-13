If planning and decorating for a child’s birthday party stresses you out, Erin Gold believes she can help.
Gold and her mother, Cindy Gore, own Party in a Box for Kids, a birthday party supply business they opened at 201 North Water Street in Elizabeth City in March.
Party in a Box for Kids doesn’t just sell decorations for children’s birthday parties; it can also help plan and decorate for them. And if customers need a venue, Gold has one at 1625A North Road Street which is larger than its retail store.
Party in a Box for Kids sells everything needed for a successful child’s birthday party: tableware, balloons, favor bags, birthday banners, even custom shirts.
“We offer custom handmade party decorations,” Gold said.
Because a child’s birthday is a special occasion, Gold strives to make each birthday party special. She likes to meet with customers first to find out what they need. Some of the essential elements for a child’s party are venue, party size and theme. Gold emails customers examples of what they may be looking for and get their feedback before presenting them a finished product.
Favorite themes for children’s birthdays include animated movies like “Frozen” and “Moana” and video games like Fortnite. Gold said she also created a spa day theme for her 12-year-old daughter’s birthday party. Her daughter and her friends loved getting facials and painting their nails, Gold said.
Originally from California, Gold lived on the Outer Banks for 10 years before moving to Elizabeth City three years ago.
Both Gold and her mother previously worked in banking, with her mother retiring from the industry. Gold said she worked in banking for a decade before deciding she wanted to make a change and start her own business.
“I decided to do something I love,” she said. “I love creating things. I love bringing together different textures, colors.”
Gold said she first started selling birthday party supplies online at Etsy. She then opened a storefront last November, and has been in her current location since March.
She decided to name the business Party in a Box for Kids after her best-selling item, a box containing all the key items for hosting a child’s birthday party.
Gold said owning her business has allowed her to spend more time with her family. She said her three children also enjoy helping with the parties. One of her daughters in fact dressed up as a character from “Frozen” during a party whose theme was based on the popular movie.
In addition to children’s birthdays, Gold also offers party services for baby showers. More customers want their baby showers to include gender reveal elements like confetti poppers or balloons that are pink — if the baby’s a girl — or blue — if the baby’s a boy.
Gold also offers programs at her store she calls Craft Club on Tuesdays and Toddler Time on Thursdays. During Craft Club, participants can make things like painted mugs, handprint owls or pom pom squirrels. Toddler Time includes a craft, snack and a story. Gold said “Rainbow Fish” by Marcus Pfister was one of the more popular books at Toddler Time.
Because of COVID-19 concerns, Gold said she spaces tables apart so that participants can practice social distancing.
Gold also has several events planned at her venue location at 1625A North Road Street. “Science with Ms. Hannah” will be held on Sept. 17 at 4 p.m. The event, which will include a science experiment led by an elementary school teacher, is for children ages 5 and up.
“I always want people to know they are welcome here,” Gold said.
Party in a Box for Kids is open from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information about the store or to see a full calendar of events, visit the store’s Facebook page. You can also call (252) 331-0306 or email erin@partyinaboxforkids.com.