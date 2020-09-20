College of The Albemarle students from Chowan County enrolled in the college’s law enforcement training programs can now take advantage of a new endowed scholarship named for the county’s recently retired sheriff.
The COA Foundation announced the establishment of the Dwayne Goodwin Endowed Scholarship last week. The scholarship, funded by an anonymous donor, is named for Goodwin, who recently retired after 30 years in law enforcement.
Students who live in Chowan County and are enrolled in either COA’s criminal justice technology program or basic law enforcement program get first crack at the scholarship. If no Chowan County resident is eligible for the scholarship, it is available to students from either Perquimans or Gates counties.
According to COA, scholarships like the Dwayne Goodwin Endowed Scholarship help students “to gain the knowledge and skills needed to enter the local workforce or transfer to a four-year university.”
Additional donations to the Dwayne Goodwin Endowed Scholarship may be sent to the College of The Albemarle Foundation, P.O. Box 2327, Elizabeth City, NC 27906-2327.
Black Men donate $1.5K
to Boys and Girls Club
The 100 Black Men of Northeastern North Carolina presented a check for $1,500 Thursday to Hashira Rodriguez, director of the Elizabeth City Unit of Boys and Girls Clubs of the Albemarle, to help with costs associated with the club’s e-learning program for students.
Curtis Wrenn, BMNNC’s president, said his group first learned of the club’s need for support in an article in The Daily Advance from about two weeks ago. The article focused on the club’s e-learning program, which provides internet access and onsite tutors to help school children with their online class assignments.
“We felt compelled to serve our community,” Wrenn said. “We know there is a need for e-learning.”
Denauvo Robinson, a 100 Black Men member who is also chairman of the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education, said he attended the check presentation on behalf of all children in the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank schools.
“They’re all our children,” Robinson said.
Hezekiah Brown, also a 100 Black Men member, also attended Thursday’s presentation.
“I’m just absolutely pleased we were able to do this,” he said.
The 100 Black Men is a service organization that provides mentoring programs for young adults and works to build and strengthen partnerships within the community.
On Wednesday, the local chapter also donated $500 to Mid-Atlantic Christian University, which is still recovering after the roof of its cafeteria building caved in during roofing construction earlier this month.
Rodriguez expressed her gratitude of the donation.
“This is tremendous for us,” she said.
Rodriguez said in the time since the article was published her office as received calls from several parents seeking more information about the e-learning program. More children have since enrolled, she said.
“A lot of our classrooms are full,” Rodriguez said.
US Cellular gift helps
Boys and Girls Club
U.S. Cellular has created an online supply campaign to assist the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Albemarle’s new remote learning support program. More than 50 local youngsters are enrolled in the Boys & Girls Club program, which provides the kids technical assistance and guidance as they complete their online school lessons.
To help the Elizabeth City-based club operate the program, U.S. Cellular not only created the online supply campaign, it donated $100 in supplies and is asking other Elizabeth City businesses to do the same. Area residents are also asked to donate to the campaign.
“Our U.S. Cellular team from Elizabeth City met with the Boys & Girls Club and identified an immediate need for their new remote learning support program,” said Ryan Fleury, store manager for U.S. Cellular in Elizabeth City. “We are happy to kick off this campaign and challenge others in the Elizabeth City community to invest in the kids at our local club.”
Hashira Rodriguez, Elizabeth City Unit director for Boys & Girls Clubs of the Albemarle, said the club is “excited” about the collaboration with U.S. Cellular.
“Our staff are working daily with our club members to ensure that they are successful with their remote learning, and having these additional supplies would continue to keep our members prepared and encouraged as they take on each day,” Rodriguez said.