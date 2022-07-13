The Camden Board of Commissioners will meet in the boardroom at the new Camden Public Library today at 7 p.m. to consider a lease with Lucia Specialized Hauling of Virginia for property at Camden Commerce Park.
The Camden Board of Education will meet in the media center at Camden County High School today, starting with a closed session at 6:30 p.m. The open session follows at 7:30 p.m. Access the meeting at ccsnc.org.
The Currituck Board of Commissioners will meet in the boardroom of the Historic Courthouse Monday at 6 p.m.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will meet in the multi-purpose room at Pasquotank Elementary School Monday at 5:30 p.m. to interview applicants for student board member positions. The board will also hold a closed session to consider personnel matters. Access the meeting at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us.
The Pasquotank County Board of Elections will meet Tuesday at 3 p.m.
The Northeastern Workforce Development Board of Directors will meet at the Albemarle Commission Office in Hertford Tuesday at 6 p.m. Contact: Dave Whitmer at 252-404-7093.
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the Albemarle Commission at 512 South Church St., Hertford, and via Zoom Thursday, July 21, at 6 p.m. For Zoom access, email Ashley Stallings at astallings@accog.org.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will meet in the multi-purpose room at Pasquotank Elementary School Monday, July 25, at 5:30 p.m. Comments can be submitted to be read at the meeting by sending them to superintendent@ecpps.k12.nc.us by 2 p.m. Access the meeting at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us.