...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and central, east
central, eastern, north central, south central and southeast
Virginia.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Gov't meetings: Camden school board to meet Thursday
The Camden Board of Education will meet in the media center at Camden County High School Thursday starting with a closed session at 6:30 p.m. The open session is at 7:30 p.m. Access the meeting at ccsnc.org.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners’ Utilities Committee will meet in Courtroom C of the Pasquotank Courthouse Monday at 3 p.m.
The Currituck Board of Education will meet in closed session at the JP Knapp campus Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 3 p.m. The work session will follow at 4 p.m. The regular meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. at the Historic Currituck Courthouse. Access the meeting at http://currituckcountync.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.asp.
Albemarle Regional Health Services Board of Health will meet in the S. Michael Sutton boardroom at ARHS Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 7 p.m.