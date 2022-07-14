The Currituck Board of Commissioners will meet in the boardroom of the Historic Courthouse Monday at 6 p.m.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will meet in the multi-purpose room at Pasquotank Elementary School Monday at 5:30 p.m. to interview applicants for student board member positions. The board will also hold a closed session to consider personnel matters. Access the meeting at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us.
The Pasquotank County Board of Elections will meet Tuesday at 3 p.m.
The Northeastern Workforce Development Board of Directors will meet at the Albemarle Commission Office in Hertford Tuesday at 6 p.m. Contact: Dave Whitmer at 252-404-7093.
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the Albemarle Commission at 512 South Church St., Hertford, and via Zoom Thursday at 6 p.m. For Zoom access, email Ashley Stallings at astallings@accog.org.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will meet in the multi-purpose room at Pasquotank Elementary School Monday, July 25, at 5:30 p.m. Comments can be submitted to be read at the meeting by sending them to superintendent@ecpps.k12.nc.us by 2 p.m. Access the meeting at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners, the Elizabeth City City Council and the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will meet informally at the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Senior Center Tuesday, July 26, at 6 p.m.