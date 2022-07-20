...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values between 105 and 109 degrees are
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central and southeast Virginia and northeast North
Carolina.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Gov't meetings: ECPPS board to meet Pasquotank Elementary School Monday
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the Albemarle Commission at 512 South Church St., Hertford, and via Zoom today at 6 p.m. For Zoom access, email Ashley Stallings at astallings@accog.org.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will meet in the multi-purpose room at Pasquotank Elementary School Monday at 5:30 p.m. Comments can be submitted by sending them to superintendent@ecpps.k12.nc.us. Access the meeting at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us.
The Camden Board of Education will hold a closed session at the central office to discuss personnel issues Wednesday at 5 p.m. The board and the Camden Board of Commissioners will then meet in the boardroom of the new Camden Public Library at 6 p.m. for an open session to discuss the site and construction of the new high school.
The Currituck Board of Education will meet in the Professional Learning Center at JP Knapp Early College to approve personnel for the upcoming school year Thursday, July 28, at 9 a.m.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners will hold a work session in Courtroom C of the courthouse on Monday, Aug. 1 at 3 p.m. to discuss a draft comprehensive plan, goals and map.