The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the Albemarle Commission at 512 South Church St., Hertford, and via Zoom today at 6 p.m. For Zoom access, email Ashley Stallings at astallings@accog.org.

The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will meet in the multi-purpose room at Pasquotank Elementary School Monday at 5:30 p.m. Comments can be submitted by sending them to superintendent@ecpps.k12.nc.us. Access the meeting at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us.

The Camden Board of Education will hold a closed session at the central office to discuss personnel issues Wednesday at 5 p.m. The board and the Camden Board of Commissioners will then meet in the boardroom of the new Camden Public Library at 6 p.m. for an open session to discuss the site and construction of the new high school.

The Currituck Board of Education will meet in the Professional Learning Center at JP Knapp Early College to approve personnel for the upcoming school year Thursday, July 28, at 9 a.m.

The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners will hold a work session in Courtroom C of the courthouse on Monday, Aug. 1 at 3 p.m. to discuss a draft comprehensive plan, goals and map.