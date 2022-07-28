...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Virginia and northeast North
Carolina.
* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening. Similar heat is
expected again on Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Gov't meetings: Pasquotank DSS board to meet Monday
The Pasquotank County Department of Social Services Board will meet in the DSS-ARHS shared conference room Monday at 8:45 a.m. Come to front desk and state you plan to attend the meeting.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners will hold a work session in Courtroom C of the courthouse on Monday at 3 p.m. to discuss a draft comprehensive plan, goals and map.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will meet in the boardroom of the new Camden Public Library for a closed session Monday at 6 p.m. The board’s open meeting will follow at 7 p.m. The board will also convene as the South Camden Water & Sewer District Board of Directors.
The Pasquotank Board of Elections will meet at the board office Tuesday at 9 a.m.
The Currituck Board of Commissioners and Board of Education will hold a joint special meeting in the emergency operations center of the Currituck Public Safety Center in Barco Thursday at 5:30 p.m.