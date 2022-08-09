Gov't meetings: Pasquotank Utilities Committee to meet Monday From staff reports Julian Eure Author email Aug 9, 2022 55 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners’ Utilities Committee will meet in Courtroom C of the Pasquotank Courthouse Monday at 3 p.m.Albemarle Regional Health Services Board of Health will meet in the S. Michael Sutton boardroom at ARHS Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 7 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Pasquotank Utilities Committee Pasquotank Board Institutes Albemarle Regional Health Services Board Courtroom Commissioner Boardroom Pasquotank Courthouse Julian Eure Author email Follow Julian Eure Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 What 2 Watch 1st Responders - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 Albemarle Magazine Spring 2022 Albemarle Business Directory 2021 Tweets by dailyadvance The Daily Advance Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesPerquimans' Thach stays committed to UNC-Wilmington, doesn't sign with San Francisco GiantsPolice: Edenton man drowns after trying to save woman following argumentWooten, Weiss picked for ECPPS boardTurning heads: Perquimans' Winslow being recognized by MLB scouts, will participate in East Coast Pro showcase and Perfect Game All-American ClassicMotorist charged in 5-vehicle collision at Morgans CornerTrucks stuck at monument plaza causes issuesCamden will not pursue US 158 site for high schoolGOPAC poll shows Dems leading in legislative racesDegreeChoices: ECSU No. 1 HBCU for economic returnsEdenton man drowns after altercation Images