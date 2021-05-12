Elizabeth City State University’s public radio station WRVS 89.9 FM plans to boost its local news coverage and programming thanks to a $220,000 grant from the U.S. Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
The funds come from CPB’s $175 million American Rescue Plan Act Stabilization Grant, which was funded through the American Rescue Plan Act, the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill signed by President Biden in March.
The CPB grant will provide WRVS funding to produce and present local news broadcasts on a consistent basis, station manager Melba Smith said in a press release. The broadcasts will include up-to-date reports about the region’s news as well as “emerging information regarding COVID-19,” she said.
“WRVS plans to utilize the funds awarded to ensure that staff have the ability to provide live broadcast coverage in the event of a quarantine or limited in-person station access through the use of remote broadcasting tools,” Smith said.
The funds, she said, will also allow WRVS to continue providing “nationally acclaimed programming dedicated to educating and informing the general public on topics related to coronavirus prevention, preparedness, and response.”
During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, WRVS worked to keep its audience informed of the latest pandemic news, Smith said. Clay Mercer, the station’s program director, provided broadcasts that included both local public service announcements about the pandemic as well as developments reported by National Public Radio.
Working with minimal staff, Mercer did much of his work from home, and much of WRVS’s programming was prerecorded because of stay-at-home orders, Smith said.
Now, thanks to the CPB grant, WRVS plans to add staff that will allow it to provide broader coverage of both the region and the pandemic, she said.
“Through broadcast, streaming, and podcasting platforms, WRVS will produce and present local news and information for its listening audiences on a consistent basis,” Smith said. “As such, the station will also invest funding in coronavirus-related resources and services that will be available to the public at station-sponsored community events and activities.”