Harvest Christian
Harvest Christian Church in Elizabeth City will host minister Sidney Lassiter of Edenton for Sunday worship services.
Sunny early then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 96F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 77F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: July 28, 2022 @ 10:07 am
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Virginia and northeast North Carolina. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
Harvest Christian
Harvest Christian Church in Elizabeth City will host minister Sidney Lassiter of Edenton for Sunday worship services.
Greater Anointing
Greater Anointing Ministries will host a Regional Revival under a tent on the campus of Faith and Victory Christian Church at 1046½ Horseshoe Road in Elizabeth City Tuesday through Thursday, Aug. 16-18. To help defray the revival's expenses, other churches that would like to participate can contact Deaconess Phyllis Bond at 339-6840. Churches can also donate at CashApp GA: $GAMinistries or mail a donation to P.O. Box 1173, Elizabeth City, NC 27906, or call the Rev. Jackie White at 252-619-2305.
First Christian
The Worship Committee at First Christian Church in Elizabeth City will host Senior Citizen's Day at 800 Beech Street on Sunday, Aug. 21, at 11 a.m. The Rev. Trish Harris will preside. All seniors are invited to the event, which will include a light lunch and social immediately after the service.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.