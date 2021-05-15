One of the finest Greek Revival homes in the Albemarle can be found in downtown Hertford. Presently it sits empty, slowly rotting, its high eaves draped in curling vines, in an altogether pitiful state.
The house has fascinated me for many years, and long have I hoped something positive would develop there.
The house stands near the intersection of Church and Grubb streets, and looms quite starkly over the scene. While the house is not especially large in terms of square footage, its scale is uncommonly monumental, and it has a towering, gaunt presence, which photographs can scarcely convey properly.
Built in the 1840s by Dr. Nathaniel Skinner, a member of a once-prominent Perquimans family of gentlemen agriculturalists, the house was transferred to Col. Wilson Reed in 1850. His family resided there until the early 20th century.
When the house was new, it stood alongside numerous outbuildings, including a kitchen, office, smokehouse, barn and privy. Such a collection of satellite structures around a primary dwelling was standard then, not only for farmsteads, but in towns as well — at least among the middle- and upper-class citizens of those towns.
Originally the house was larger; a substantial rear wing was detached in 1897 and converted into a separate dwelling, which was unfortunately demolished several decades ago.
In 1928 the house was moved a short distance from Church Street, to make room for a gasoline station. A mid-century station is presently situated next to the house, in dilapidated condition, and apparently no longer serving any commercial purpose. It is worth noting that the house was relocated to make room for the station, rather than destroyed, presumably because the owners knew better than to waste valuable lumber unnecessarily. If only that thrift were so common these days.
At some point, the house was converted into apartments, and, as a consequence, there are numerous doors to nowhere currently along the exterior walls. The doors once led to wooden staircases, only one of which remains.
The house is ostensibly for sale, but my inquiries on that subject led to numerous dead-ends. There is an enormous sign indicating the property’s availability, but the number provided is no longer in service, and the company advertised appears to no longer exist, or to have changed location, number and possibly name. The sign has been sitting there so long that it, too, is visibly decaying. It seems evident, at least, that the seller is not especially motivated.
It is disheartening to see such a once-beautiful home, one of the oldest still in Hertford, just languishing there, slowly disintegrating, gradually being swallowed back up by nature. Perhaps such things are inevitable, but surely someone would want to do something good with it.
The house has nearly limitless potential, and is strategically located. If not a private home, it would make a tremendous business location, and what a jewel it could be for one of our prettiest little Albemarle towns. It would be agonizing to see such potential go to waste.