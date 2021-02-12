GREENVILLE — Green Saves Green had numerous events derailed in 2020 due to COVID-19. As vaccines roll out and a chance of normalcy approaches on the horizon, the group has begun to plan for its comeback.
The environmental advocacy group announced this week it tentatively plans to hold its Love Your River event on Oct. 2. The group made the announcement during a meeting of the Cypress Group of the NC Sierra Club, which includes members in 19 counties in eastern and northeastern North Carolina.
Nita Coleman, secretary of Green Saves Green and a resident of Elizabeth City, detailed what Green Saves Green has done in the past and hopes to accomplish moving forward.
Last year’s Love Your River event, which was scheduled for April, had to be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A location for this year’s event has yet to be determined.
Right now, the tentatively rescheduled Love Your River event is expected to take place at College of The Albemarle and will help to illustrate how toxic algae blooms are plaguing the area’s rivers.
Local businesses and organizations raised more $40,000 to support last year’s event, Coleman said. Waterfront activities were planned and a local songwriter even penned a special song for the event.
“We had everything ready,” Coleman said. “And then the pandemic happened and our event had to be canceled just a month before it was scheduled to take place. That was really hard. … But, the pandemic did change us, but it didn’t stop us.”
Green Saves Green has continued its community outreach digitally through video calls and other media.
“We are very lucky to have a really crackerjack social media team,” Coleman said, highlighting graphics and engagement made for the group’s pages. “The first thing they did was to hold contests and give away all the prizes we had for Love Your River which was very popular.”
Less than 48 hours after marketing a Valentine’s Day tree planting event, the organization was sold out of 100 saplings. The organization also helped spearhead a pandemic river sweep with the help of Pasquotank Board of Commissioners, collecting 116 bags of litter.
For more information, visit https://www.greensavesgreen.org/.