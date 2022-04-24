A local music promoter has announced the release of a new album by one of his rising hip hop artists.
“Most Valuable Playa,” by Greenville native and rapper Playboy Poppy, debuted March 18 at No. 21 on the Top 100 iTunes global charts, said Guap White, CEO of King Music Corp. The Elizabeth City-based promoter goes by the name Guap.
“Most Valuable” also rose to No. 22 on the Top 100 Apple Music on its release date.
The debut was preceded the day before with a video shoot in New York City and guest interviews on top hip hop platforms, such as ThisIs50.com, owned by rapper 50 Cent, Guap said.
“Most Valuable Playa” is the fifth album by Playboy Poppy, whose real name is Jertaves Jenkins. It includes six songs and features three videos, one of which by March 21 had garnered more than 149,000 views on YouTube.
The track listing includes Most Valuable Playa, Seize the Moment, Dark Side, Go, Still Outside and Hood Story.
The video for Seize the Moment was filmed at Roundtree Drive and Cox Street in the west Greenville community of Moyewood, where Playboy Poppy grew up.
Overall, Playboy Poppy’s YouTube song videos have drawn more than 1 millions views, Guap said.
Playboy Poppy played football at Fayetteville State University. In an interview posted on YouTube he discusses how sports taught him the discipline and determination that he now applies to his music. The interview can be viewed in its entirety at www.youtube.com/watch?v=v6wxOmstFp8.
Guap is a Hertford native who represents a handful of rising talented hip hop artists. KMC’s website, kingmusiccorp.com, boasts two of the acts Guap currently represents, Playboy Poppy and another performer named Tonio Dollaz.