Michelle Griffith has always accepted every challenge that’s come her way.
A Camden County native, Griffith has been a hair stylist for more than two decades and has owned her own business, Carree Salon in Camden for 15 years. In addition to her work as a cosmetologist, Griffith also has been an interior designer for 20 years.
Griffith believes her enthusiasm for challenges grew even stronger when she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2018.
“I can still see my doctor’s face when he said, ‘today is the day that you should really start to live,’” Griffith said. “I took those words seriously. I stopped taking the easy way out and I decided to step up to every challenge that came my way. When you stop worrying what everyone else thinks and you go full speed with your own instincts with confidence there is nothing that you cannot conquer.”
Six months after her diagnosis, Griffith learned her cancer was in remission. She decided to wake up every morning thinking “what can I conquer today?”
Griffith recently took on her most recent challenge by joining the staff at Sanctuary Design Co., which is owned by Darlene Tuttle in downtown Elizabeth City. Griffith plans to work three days a week as one of the company’s designers and two days a week at her salon.
Griffith has designed rooms in a variety of styles, believing it’s important to customize each job to the client’s preferences. She said each room is an original design created for that client’s needs.
When she’s not styling hair or designing interior spaces, Griffith also creates earrings made from polymer clay. She started selling her earrings during the COVID-19 pandemic when salons were closed.
Like her interior designs, Griffith said her earrings are never duplicates; all are original pieces. Griffith said she’s sold more than 1,000 pairs of her earrings. Besides her salon in Camden, her earrings are for sale at East Carolina Monograms in Camden, at Bijoux Vibes in Elizabeth City and on her Instagram.
Griffith said she got her energy and creativeness from her grandmother, Fannie Leary, for whom she was named. Griffith recently organized the Seymour family reunion in Camden that attracted more than 200 people.
Griffith said she enjoys spending time with her husband, Austin, and their two sons, Reed and Carter.