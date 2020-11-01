EDENTON — An invisible man sleeping in your bed?
The Ghostbusters may be who you’d call if you don’t mind cleaning up destruction caused by ray guns and slimey green creatures created by movie magic.
But if you want something more realistic, without the Ecto 1’s sirens blaring down Broad Street (or in the Taylor Theater where showings of the original 1984 Ghostbusters film started Friday), you may want to connect with Coastal Atlantic Paranormal Association, also know as CAPA.
Founded in Greenville in 2008, the group has been investigating paranormal activity throughout North Carolina and its current home base of Florida.
Last weekend, the group visited the Cupola House and old Chowan County Jail in Edenton. Founder and paranormal investigator Kevin Leonard said it was the group’s third visit to the jail this year.
The group uses scientific equipment to capture things people have experienced — that weird sensation that someone is following you, the unexplained rattling of metal, the silhouette of a girl in an unoccupied room, etc. — through electronic devices and camera and audio recordings.
The CAPA has seven members who conduct the research, Leonard said. They do it for free, mostly because they are interested in paranormal activities. During their most recent visit, Leonard was accompanied by three other CAPA members.
“They either all have a general interest in what we do or they have their own reason for joining. We all work together,” he said.
For the Cupola House work, it took members about one and a half hours to set up their equipment. The setup varies in length depending on the size of the property they’re investigating
CAPA first investigated in Edenton in 2010, when its investigators visited the old Chowan County jail, located behind the 1767 courthouse. During their first visit, they learned about strange things going on at the Cupola House.
“We heard a couple of different stories back in 2010, when we investigated the jail for the first time. One cop had actually stopped me and walked us around the town,” Leonard said. “He was showing us different places and this is a place that stuck out the most. He said that he personally had seen a little girl up in the cupola.”
During a visit to the jail this past August, CAPA members took a tour of the Cupola House. The tour guide told them about the beds upstairs.
“They’ll unmake themselves,” Leonard said. “So that’s what we’re trying to figure out.”
After setting up their equipment, CAPA members start their investigations around 9 p.m. When they stop depends on how much activity occurs at the site.
“It could be around time the sun comes up, or I mean, if there’s nothing really happening we may breakdown a little bit sooner,” Leonard said.
As for the jail, CAPA has had some interesting things occur that seem to confirm local ghost stories. During one visit, the group heard footsteps when no one was there.
“There’s a parking lot right behind the jail and there was no one there either,” Leonard said. The group has also recorded countless EVPs (electronic voice phenomena) and have felt the sensation of being watched and touched while in the jail.
“We’ve heard like something banging on the metal bars,” Leonard said.
This weekend, CAPA members performed an Estes Method Spirit Box session at the Cupola House and the jail. The method involves a person sitting, blind-folded with a set of earphones on, so they can’t hear or see what’s going on around them. They also have a spirit box, a popular ghost hunting device that sweeps the radio for noise which paranormal investigators believe are manipulated by the spirits to communication.
During their visit to the jail, a CAPA member sat in one of the jail cells. Another member held a computer in her direction that had a program that monitors movement and asked if anyone wanted to come out of the cell and talk with them. While the member sat perfectly still, an image on the computer screen seemed to stand up and head in their direction.
At the Cupola House, another CAPA member sat in a chair in the second floor hallway. Anything he heard in the headphones, he was supposed to say. The goal was to see if what he says correlated with anything the other CAPA members asked. While he didn’t say anything, the others could hear the noise of a what sounds like a kid’s scream.
The member in the hallway noted that the voice told him, “You’re alive ... I’m not .... I’m getting irritated.” He said the voice sounded like that of a boy.
While filming the member at the Cupola House, the camera kept losing focus. After the ghost was asked to sit in a chair, the member said “too little” and “7.” When asked whether the ghost was 7 years old, the ghost said “no.”
In a Facebook post, the CAPA members later said they had some interesting moments at the Cupola House. They plan to learn more after analyzing their recordings.
Sometimes CAPA contacts places to see whether they can investigate. In other cases, property owners have sought out the organization for assistance.
“People will think their home or business is haunted and ask if we want to come check it out or we’ll just hear stories and then we’ll show up and say ‘Hey, you know, we heard such and such have you ever had a team investigate?’ We’ll go from there,” Leonard said.