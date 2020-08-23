Winners of the area Guardian ad Litem Program’s first-ever Continuing to Grow in Our Advocacy Sunflower Growing Contest have been announced.
According to Kathleen Foreman, district administrator for the Guardian ad Litem Program in the First Judicial District, the following earned honors in the contest:
• First Sunflower: Carolyn Jennings of Camden County
• Tallest Sunflower: Karen Cupps of Perquimans County and Chuck Voigt of Dare County
• Largest Flower: Carolyn Jennings of Camden County
• Best Photographs Submitted: Sally Bruderle of Pasquotank County
• Honorable Mention: Micki Levine for her weekly submissions and literature about sunflowers and how to grow them. She also added her own personal Superhero character to her sunflower pots. Levine was also the first contestant to plant her seeds and submit her pictures.
• Most Horticulturally Challenged: Monica Ranhorn of Pasquotank County.
Speaking of Ranhorn’s entry, Foreman said, “It’s OK Monica, you have a lot going on right now. We appreciate the effort.”
Lowe’s contributed $25 gift cards to the winners, Foreman said.
Foreman said the contest was designed to keep Guardian ad Litem volunteers engaged in the program and to highlight their work as advocates for children in the court system.
Hornthal named
to UGa Dean’s List
LP Hornthal of Elizabeth City has been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Georgia for the summer 2020 term. Hornthal is enrolled in the School of Public and International Affairs.
Thomas promoted
to assistant manager
U.S. Cellular has promoted Allen Thomas to retail assistant manager at the company’s retail store at 3850 Conlon Way in Elizabeth City. He most recently was retail sales manager at the company’s Elizabeth City store. Thomas earned a bachelor of arts degree in accounting and business administration at Elizabeth City State University. He lives in Elizabeth City with his wife and children.
Lewis joins leadership chapter at COA
Shawnna Lewis has been selected for membership in the College of The Albemarle chapter of The National Society of Leadership and Success. NCLS is the largest collegiate leadership honor society in the U.S. with more than 600 chapters and more than a million members. The COA chapter was founded in 2015 and has 540 members.
Cooper taps Parker
for NC Code board
Gov. Roy Cooper has appointed Elizabeth City Mayor Bettie Parker to the North Carolina Code Officials Qualifications Board. Elected in 2017, Parker is the city’s first female mayor. She also was the first African-American woman to be elected to an at-large seat on the Pasquotank Board of Elections.
Hall joins Currituck Chamber board
The Currituck Chamber of Commerce Board of the Directors has named Denise Hall, register of deeds in Currituck County, to an at-large seat on its board of directors. Hall currently serves as a Chamber ambassador and as a member of the Currituck Education Foundation Board. She is also a former Currituck Chamber President’s Award winner.
Cooper names Williams to teaching center
Gov. Roy Cooper has appointed Dr. Phillip Barry Williams of Hobbsville to be the representative from Education Region 1 on the North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching. Williams has been superintendent of the Gates County Public Schools for the past 10 years. He was named the Northeast Region Superintendent of the Year in 2019.