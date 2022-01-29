If you’ve visited the museum in past years, you may remember we had a room commonly referred to as our Children’s Discovery Room. It was extremely popular and often visited daily by many children learning and exploring their way through various educational activities, games, try-on clothes, and more. Unfortunately, this room had to close during the pandemic, and as much as we did not want to make that decision, the question then was, “What are we going to do with this room?”
Fast forward to three years later and that room has now been transformed into an exhibit exclusively designed and curated for children, although anyone of any age can enjoy it.
We welcome everyone to visit the museum’s newest children’s exhibit, “Guardians of the Land: Discovering Indigenous Americans.” Our exhibit and design staff were thorough in making sure the exhibit was designed and curated so that children can easily learn and navigate their way through it. In addition, we worked closely with the Meherrin, Chowanoke, and Roanoke-Hatteras tribes, as well as Yeopim descendants, to accurately represent Indigenous Americans of this area.
When you visit this exhibit, you will be able to connect with and learn how the land has played an essential role in the living history of the Indigenous peoples of coastal Northeastern North Carolina. The land was more than dirt and soil; it was and still is a part of the culture and history of the people who inhabited it.
Indigenous American people’s voices are still heard, their stories are still being shared, and they continue to work to help others better understand their lives, cultures, contributions and histories. For more than 15,000 years, Indigenous people have lived in North Carolina — they are the first Americans; their history is American history.
“Guardians of the Land: Discovering Indigenous Americans” is now open to the public. The museum had planned a special Friends of the Museum of the Albemarle members-only opening, but that has since been postponed to a later date. Our website and social media channels will be updated when we have more information.
You can visit the museum Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. to learn and explore this new exhibit and more.
Rebecca Stiles is an administrative assistant at Museum of the Albemarle.