Tax season can be the busiest time of year for tax preparers — something Linda Stallings knows extremely well.
Stallings has worked for H&R Block for 37 years. Stallings is the office manager and a senior tax analyst at H&R Block’s Elizabeth City site at 515 West Ehringhaus Street.
Stallings grew up in Connecticut and has lived in Sunbury since 1980. Her interest in tax preparation started with her interest in math.
“Numbers and math intrigued me,” Stallings said.
While tax preparation for individuals and businesses may be the service for which H&R Block is best known, the business also offers bookkeeping, payroll and tax planning services.
There obviously have been a lot of changes in how H&R Block staffers like Stallings prepare taxes. When she started working for the company 37 years ago, “we were using pencil and paper,” she said.
Stallings said tax preparers eventually replaced pencil and paper with computers.
“It continuously changes,” Stallings said of tax preparation.
As more people became computer savvy, they became able to upload their tax documents themselves. In addition, tax preparers can now meet with clients online.
The Internal Revenue Service announced last week that it will begin accepting and processing tax returns starting Friday, Feb. 12. Unlike last year, the 2021 tax filing deadline has not been extended. Tax returns are due to the IRS by April 15.
Stallings said clients can start the tax preparation process now with their W-2 forms, and if they do not have them yet they can bring in their last pay stub for the year to H&R Block and “we can give them an idea” how much in taxes they owe or how much of a refund they can expect to receive.
Stallings said if you have more than one job it is important to “keep it (your information) organized” and maintain documents for each job. And if you have questions when preparing your tax returns, Stallings said it is important to “ask a tax professional.”
“Taxes are like fingerprints, everyone is different,” she said.
Stallings said the best part of her job is helping her clients.
“I help clients to resolve issues,” she said.
Stallings said when she completes a task with a client and they leave smiling, “that just lifts me up.”
In her spare time, Stallings likes to read and complete Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles. She also enjoys spending time with her daughter and grandchildren. She is also a member, steward and president of the missionary board at Walton Grove AME Zion Church and a member of the Pasquotank County NAACP.
For more information about services offered at H&R Block, visit https://www.hrblock.com.