POWELLS POINT — The wait is over.
After being closed all of 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the H2OBX Waterpark reopened its doors on Saturday, May 29, for the summer season.
The waterpark, which first opened in 2017, is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Aug. 23. It will then be open weekends through Sept. 19.
Based on the most current Centers for Disease Control and state and local regulation, H2OBX will operate at 100 percent capacity on its 28-acre site in lower Currituck.
The waterpark has more than 30 attractions for both young and old and General Manager Damian Dondero said the upcoming season will be exciting.
“We were hopeful that everything would turn favorable in terms of the vaccines and having this virus calming down,” Dondero said in a recent interview. “Thankfully, those things have happened and we are ready to be open again.”
Dondero said being closed all of last summer was disappointing, so the waterpark was hopeful it could operate in some capacity in 2020.
“When the pandemic hit, it turned everything upside-down, us included,” Dondero said. “It was tough to not see our guests and it was tough to not hire our employees. We had the park ready to open last summer. When we knew that wasn’t going to happen, we started planning for this summer.”
Dondero described H2OBX as a “world-class waterpark” in part because of its newness of having opened just a few years ago.
“Some of the older ones are 30-plus years old, and they are great parks, but they are showing their age,” Dondero said. “We are like the shiny new penny. We have state-of-the-art attractions as regards to our slides and wade pools and flow riders.’’
Dondero said the Lazy River is the most popular attraction but that the Wave Pool is also a place “people enjoy.”
“Some of our family raft rides are also very popular,” Dondero said. “What is great about those slides is that you get to ride with up to six people and you are all facing each other. You can see each other’s laughter and screams. That makes it a very fun experience.”
The waterpark will have around 400 employees, including around 140 lifeguards. Dondero said employees come from Dare, Currituck, Camden and Pasquotank counties as well as from the Hampton Roads, Virginia, area.
“We have a great staff,” Dondero said. “They go through extensive training so our employees can give our guests a positive experience.”
The waterpark offers a wide selection of food and beverage choices, including craft beer and wine. All the craft beer selections are from breweries in North Carolina and Virginia.
Dondero said the park’s crab cake sandwich can “rival anything on the beach.”
“We have great food here,” Dondero said. “We have some wonderful eastern North Carolina barbecue. We have other things like giant turkey legs.’’
There are also 50 private cabanas that visitors can reserve for their day at the park.
Dondero said that safety has always been a top priority and that the waterpark has stepped up those efforts this summer. That includes adding additional hand-sanitizing stations throughout the park.
“Our safety practices have always been top-notch and we have made them even more robust,” Dondero said. “We have a cleaning crew that comes around regularly to all the areas.’’
Season passes are $99. Day passes are $36.99 for guests over 42 inches tall and $26.99 for those under 42 inches. Dare and Currituck residents get a $2 discount on day passes.