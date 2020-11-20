Antonia King is officially a new homeowner.
On Saturday, Nov. 14, Elizabeth City Habitat for Humanity formally dedicated King’s new house at 915 5th St., Elizabeth City, following her completion of the nonprofit’s homeowner training program.
Len Bennett, a local minister, began the dedication ceremony with a “blessing of the home.” King was then presented keys to the house by local Habitat board member Jane Elfring and a Bible by board member Fran Sutton.
King was also presented an afghan donated by members of Holy Family Catholic Church. A ribbon-cutting that included King and Habitat board members followed.
King’s house was one of three donated to Elizabeth City Habitat for Humanity by Wells Fargo seven years ago. At the time, the local Habitat chapter had to complete extensive work on the house.
Local volunteers who helped with the project included David Cross, who graded the lot, and Larry Harrell, who provided the electrical work. King also worked on the house, completing her “sweat equity” contribution required of all Habitat homeowners.
Work continues on the local Habitat chapter’s newest house next door at 913 5th Street. Insulation is being installed and David Harrell is completing the siding work. More volunteers are needed, Elfring said.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, only six volunteers are allow at the work site each day. Masks are provided for all volunteers and must be worn inside or outside when social distancing isn’t possible. To sign up, visit the following link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/805084EABAF22AAF49-house1.
In addition, Habitat is still seeking churches, individuals, and businesses to donate lunches for its work site volunteers. For more information, contact Nancy Anderson at njabonjour@juno.com or call 252-621-1506.
Churches and individuals who would like to donate small housewarming items for new homeowners are urged to contact Elfring at 252-384-0115.