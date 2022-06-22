Elizabeth City Habitat for Humanity has received a $15,000 grant from Sentara Cares for its new home repair program for low-income senior homeowners in Pasquotank County.
“Our board is starting this program to meet a longstanding need in the community,” said Habitat board president Erica Ramjohn. “Many seniors want to stay in their homes but don’t have the money to make the necessary repairs to do so.”
The program is targeted to Pasquotank County residents over 60 who own their own home, are able to contribute no more than $500 toward the cost of materials, and are willing to help with small tasks such as coordinating meals for volunteers while the work is being completed. Singlewide or manufactured homes are not eligible.
Repairs are capped at $5,000, according to board Vice President Jane Elfring. “This program is geared to minor repairs that homeowners have had to put off because of the cost," she said. "We can’t replace a roof but we can do small roof repairs.”
Additionally, Elfring said, the local Habitat chapter wants to make sure that homes are safe. Accordingly, they'll check porches and railings, add grab bars in bathrooms if necessary, and install handicapped accessible door handles.
“These are simple things but they make a big difference for the owner’s health and safety,” she said.
Applicants must complete an application which is available at Taylor Mueller Realty, 440 S. Hughes Blvd., Elizabeth City. The application must include proof of household income and home ownership. A deed or record of mortgage payment will suffice.
In addition to Sentara Cares, Elizabeth City Habitat for Humanity is partnering on the project with the River City Community Development Corp. YouthBuild, the Albemarle Commission on Aging, and Albemarle Area United Way.