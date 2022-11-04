Habitat 2

Contractor Wilburn Miller (left) donates his time and expertise to help with a Elizabeth City Habitat for Humanity home repair project for an elderly homeowner in the Oak Grove neighborhood. Habitat volunteers Neil DeNunzio (center) and Jerry Oliver assisted with the project.

 Photo courtesy Elizabeth City Habitat for Humanity

Elizabeth City Habitat for Humanity began work this summer for an Oak Grove homeowner as part of its home repair project for seniors.

According to Habitat, the repairs include fixing the exterior siding on the back of the home that was damaged by squirrels, installation of handrails, steps, accessible knobs and grab bars.