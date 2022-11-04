Contractor Wilburn Miller (left) donates his time and expertise to help with a Elizabeth City Habitat for Humanity home repair project for an elderly homeowner in the Oak Grove neighborhood. Habitat volunteers Neil DeNunzio (center) and Jerry Oliver assisted with the project.
Elizabeth City Habitat for Humanity began work this summer for an Oak Grove homeowner as part of its home repair project for seniors.
According to Habitat, the repairs include fixing the exterior siding on the back of the home that was damaged by squirrels, installation of handrails, steps, accessible knobs and grab bars.
The repair program, which receives funding from the Lowe's Home Improvement store, is designed to help homeowners remain in their homes as they age. The local Habitat chapter recently completed repairs to another house for a deaf homeowner.
Habitat's board of directors began the home repair program to meet a community need, chapter Vice President Jane Elfring said.
“Low-income homeowners may see that repairs have to be done but don’t have the money,” she said. “Over time, the costs associated with the repairs increase because the what could have been a minor repair become a major repair.”
Applicants for the program have to own their homes, be willing to perform eight hours of sweat equity by providing meals for volunteer laborers, and assist with work as they are able, Elfring said. They also must be able to pay up to $500 toward the cost of the materials for the repairs. Repairs are capped at $5,000.
Applications for Habitat's home repair program may be picked up at Taylor Mueller Realty, 422 McArthur Drive. Proof of home ownership and income are required with the application, Elfring said.