As president of Chowan-Perquimans Habitat for Humanity, Mike Finamore helps people who never thought they’d be homeowners become one.
Finamore, who is serving in his second year as the chapter’s president, said one of the best parts about being involved in Habitat for Humanity is its focus on helping others “improve their living arrangements, their quality of life.”
“It is a hand-up rather than a handout,” says Finamore of Habitat’s work. “The partner families selected are very much engaged in the process.”
Finamore said the Chowan-Perquimans Habitat chapter is able to help one or two families a year afford a new home.
In order to be selected for the program, the partner family must meet a number of criteria, including income eligibility. They also have to have references and an ability to repay a no-interest, 30-year home mortgage and commit to participate in the 250 to 400 hours of work that go into building the house. The partner family must also complete an application which can be found on the organization’s website at https://www.cph4h.org/homeowner-application.
To help partner families afford their home, Finamore said the Habitat chapter offers classes on how to budget for their mortgage payments and set aside funds for expenses like home repairs.
“We don’t want partner families to fail,” said Finamore. “We do everything to make them successful.’
Finamore, who was born and lived most of his life in Ohio, said his entire adult life has been devoted to public service. He retired as the assistant superintendent of the Ohio State Highway Patrol in 2008, and he and his wife moved to Albemarle Plantation in Hertford in 2010. He is currently director of operations for ARMADA, a physical security and preparedness company based in Ohio.
Finamore said one of his hobbies is woodworking and he fondly remembers learning plumbing, electrical and construction skills as a young boy when he helped his father remodel their home.
Finamore said he became skilled in architectural drawing after taking courses in middle and high school. He would later use his drawing skills as a young deputy when he would sketch crime scene drawings.
Finamore earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice management and administration from Ohio University and his master’s degree in administration from Central Michigan University.
Finamore enjoys spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. He enjoys boating, golfing and hunting.
Finamore said people can help the Chowan-Perquimans Habitat for Humanity by making either monetary donations or donating to the chapter’s ReStore at 1370 North Broad Street in Edenton. All profits from sales at the ReStore go toward building homes for Habitat for Humanity in Chowan and Perquimans. Volunteers are also needed.
For more information, visit the Habitat for Humanity’s website at https://www.cph4h.org or Facebook page. Its mailing address is P.O. Box 434, Edenton, NC 27932-0434 and its phone number is 482-2686.