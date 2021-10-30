In the spirit of Halloween, and as a lover of old houses and folklore, I offer a glance into domestic defenses against the supernatural: Elements in our homes that act as symbolic repellants against evil. Most have disappeared, but some remain, even if the original purpose is forgotten.
Being in the realm of folklore, some of these are impossible to prove definitively. While some will say “you can’t prove that,” we do know that belief in the supernatural was prevalent in the past (simply look at the copious records of witch trials and executions), and symbolic steps were often taken to protect against unseen forces. Belief was not universal, but it was certainly more common than it is now.
The most common example is “haint blue” paint, that lovely hue so often seen on Southern porches. Though many today see it merely as a pretty shade, it once acted as a protection against mischievous wandering spirits, or “haints” (haunts).
Theories of its origins are varied. Aside from the fact that blue has been considered protective for millennia, it was historically a near-universal belief that spirits were incapable of crossing flowing water. The paint, many believe, symbolized water.
In addition to porches, door and window frames were often painted blue, protecting those apertures. Awareness of this symbolism, and its employment as a protectant, survived well into the 20th century in the rural South.
It is worth noting that, in most cultures, most supernatural beings were believed to be quite dimwitted, possessing only a base, animal intelligence, easily fooled with simple visual tricks. Smarter entities, namely witches and their demonic allies, needed stronger defenses.
Christian symbolism was common. Crosses were frequently hung over doors, lines of Scripture were written on parchment and hung overhead, and elder trees, bane of witches, were planted as hedging. On Candlemas, parsons blessed candles placed in windows to keep wicked things away (not unlike putting them in carved pumpkins).
It’s been theorized that six-panel doors, popular in the 18th century, originally represented a cross over an open Bible, but this is disputed. Similarly disputed are “Holy Lord” hinges, which appear as an “H” and “L” on the door.
At Bacon’s Castle, a colonial estate in Smithfield, Virginia, a curious “witch mark” is carved into the ceiling beams. This talismanic device protected the house from evil influences. In this case it is a very ancient symbol, with varying historical names, but often called the “flower of life” in modern times. The “flower” and similar witch marks were likely common in colonial North Carolina, though few have survived. Perhaps those of you with old enough houses should check your attic beams.
I wish I could go further, but I hope this provides a hint. It’s easy to judge our ancestors for living in superstitious times, but personally I admire them for seeking remedies, and shielding their homes from evil forces. Besides, especially on Halloween, who wants to be one of those silly skeptic materialists anyhow?
Ian von Talee is a local historic preservationist.