It was during a summer vacation that Jenny Haley first got the idea of using art as a way to help others.
She was visiting a friend in Georgia when they decided to use sea shells to create decoupage art. Decoupage art is created by decorating an object with glued-on colored paper cutouts and special paint effects.
Haley said she and her friend ended up forming Tidal Treasures for a CURE, and using 10 percent of their proceeds to benefit CURE Childhood Cancer, a group founded in the 1975 at Emory University in Atlanta to help children stricken by cancer.
Donating 10 percent of her sale proceeds to CURE was important to Haley, because her friend’s daughter is a cancer survivor.
Haley, who is a teacher assistant in the elementary school grades in the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools, said it was important to her to create something that could benefit others.
“It gave me an opportunity to help children,” she said.
This summer, Haley collected shells in St. George, Fla. and on the Outer Banks. Haley uses cockle shells, angel wing shells, oyster shells and clam shells in her art.
She starts by cleaning and prepping the shells for decoupage. She creates mostly nautical designs and seasonal images that reflect the beaches where the shells were found.
Haley said the finished shells can be used as trinket holders for jewelry and coins. The shells can also be crafted into keychains.
Haley’s designs may be purchased at the Arts of the Albemarle and the Elizabeth City Downtown Waterfront Market on Saturdays.
Haley said people may message her on the Tidal Treasures for a CURE Facebook page to contact her about creating custom designs.
Haley’s Tidal Treasures for a CURE designs range in price from $10 to $30. Haley said she plans to present CURE Childhood Cancer with a check from the proceeds of her sales in September, which is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. She also hopes to continue making designs and raising funds for the organization.
Haley said she’s also looking forward to designing Christmas ornaments from sea shells.
When she’s not working or creating art, Haley enjoys spending time with her family.