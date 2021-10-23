Halloween is a tradition that has been passed on for generations. Over time traditions have changed and are still changing today. It is celebrated on Oct. 31 each year.
Halloween started more than 2,000 years ago. A festival called Shamhain was celebrated by the Celts to celebrate the end of summer and the harvest season. Celts were very superstitious people and thought that on Oct. 31st, spirits came to town and walked the streets. They were afraid the spirits would hurt their crops and make people sick, so they dressed up in scary costumes and held bonfires.
In the 8th century, Nov. 1 was declared a holy day by Pope Gregory III and called Saints’ Day to honor all saints. Many years later people started celebrating All Hallows’ Days, which are Christian holy days. People dressed as angels or devils and held bonfires. Whole towns would be involved, much like what happens today.
As time went on, the name of this celebration changed to Halloween. The Irish who came to America brought the tradition with them. Trick-or-treating started from the custom of “souling” when beggars would go from house to house in their village and beg for a soul cake. In return for the round cakes with raisins the beggars would pray for the dead in the family.
Later, this practice evolved into trick-or-treating. If a house did not have treats some children would play pranks on its residents by doing naughty things. In the 1950s, trick-or-treaters started collecting change for a charity and some children still do.
People still dress up, have parties, light bonfires, and eat special foods on Halloween. Today, children especially enjoy dressing up as their favorite character and going trick-or-treating.
Some people like to go to haunted houses or spooky places to get a scare. Other fun things to do on Halloween include watching scary movies with your family and friends, having a party, carving Jack-o-lanterns, and decorating your house. Camping and telling scary ghost stories are always fun. Sometimes families all dress up in the same type of outfits or theme.
Museum of the Albemarle is the place to be this All Hallows Eve. Bring your trickin’-an’-treatin’ youngsters to the museum on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., for a glimpse of Halloween past. Pick up a packet of information about Halloween and supplies to make a Halloween toy similar to one children played with in the early 1900s. A decorated photo backdrop will be set up to take photos of your little ones or the whole family.
While you are here, also visit our newest lobby exhibit, “Nell Cropsey: 120 Years of Mystery.” Madison Stiles, portraying Nell, will among among visitors to her front porch. We will begin passing out treats and activities at 10 a.m. Meet Nell between 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
However your family decides to celebrate Halloween remember to have fun, be safe, and visit MOA when you can! We look forward to seeing you.
Charlotte Patterson is education curator at Museum of the Albemarle.