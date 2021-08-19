It’s mid August, the prime time for back-to-school shopping.
Area merchants say they are ready for back-to-school shoppers. Erick Randall, a keyholder at the Dollar General Store in Camden, said the store’s staff stocked plenty of pens, pencils, erasers, two pocket folders, erasers and wired headphones.
“We have a back-to-school section located in the rear of the store,” Randall said. “We’ve seen a rush to purchase school supplies in the last week. The sale of hand sanitizer is steady and people are buying hand wipes. We are putting it out as needed because some days there are more people looking for them than other days.”
In many cases, students are expected to arrive on the first day of class with select items. In the case of mid-term school projects, however, select items can be picked up later in the school term.
Area school officials have made it easy for families to select the right supplies needed for a successful school year. Comprehensive lists are available through direct links on the websites of the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools, Camden County Schools and the Currituck County schools.
Shoppers must click on the school name icons for three Camden schools — Camden Middle, Camden Intermediate and Grandy Primary — to find a posted list of items recommended for students who attend those schools. In some cases, school districts may have an additional list or optional list of supplies for elective classes, physical education courses or art classes planning to complete specific projects.
Area private schools also placed those lists on their sites.
On Albemarle School’s website, shoppers should scroll down to the bottom of the homepage and select “Supply Lists” to find their recommended items. On Victory Baptist Church’s website, select the “School” option, then select “forms and fees” to find their list of recommended supplies.
New Life Assembly placed a “School Supply List” on the top of its homepage as well.
Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies posted its supply list in the upper section of its page.
Shoppers who find online shopping most convenient should keep alert to make sure the items will arrive in a timely manner. Retailers are working diligently to provide conveniences such as same-day delivery, next-day delivery and curbside pickup.
For customers away on vacation or not likely to be home when a package is scheduled to arrive, make other arrangements. Some delivery companies, such as FedEX, allow customers to drop off or pick up packages at a local Walgreens where the items are held for a specified time for your pick up.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, some schools recommend students arrive with an individual supply of hand sanitizer and other personal hygiene supplies.