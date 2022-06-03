Kelly Harris is looking forward to providing fun and engaging summer activities for children at Port Discover, northeastern North Carolina’s center for hands-on science in Elizabeth City.
Harris, an educator at Port Discover, will be coordinating the center's River Exploration Camp scheduled for July 18-22. During the camp, children ages 7-12 will have opportunities to participate in river exploration activities. The campers also will take field trips to Museum of the Albemarle and go sailing with River City Community Sailing on the Pasquotank River.
The cost for the camp is $90 for Port Discover members and $110 for non-members.
Harris said a popular summer activity she has coordinated at Port Discover in the past focuses on plankton, the organisms found in water that lack the ability to propel themselves against the current. Harris said campers collect water samples, measure water temperatures and observe plankton under microscopes.
Other camps at Port Discover this summer Harris says children will find interesting include the Geocaching Camp from July 11- 15 and the Mad Lab University Camp from July 25-29.
Harris has taught preschool- and kindergarten-aged children for more than a decade. She has worked as an educator at Port Discover and coordinator of the center's membership and programming since December 2021.
Harris is the educator for Port Discover’s Tiny Tots Time held on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. She also works with a homeschool group to provide programming to homeschooled students at Port Discover.
Harris also instructs the Color Guard for the marching band at Camden County High School.
“I love working with children,” she says.
Originally from Ohio, Harris has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Wesley College in Delaware and a master’s degree in human resource management from Wilmington University in Delaware.
Harris served in the U.S. Air Force for six years. After she and her husband completed their Air Force service, they moved to Elizabeth City where he has a civilian job at U.S. Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City.
When she's not working at Port Discover, she and her husband enjoy spending time with their three children.