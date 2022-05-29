HERTFORD — L.A. Harris Jr. recently retired from the Albemarle Electric Membership Corp. Board of Directors after more than four decades.
During his long tenure with AEMC, he served as AMEC board president from 1983 to 2015 and served on multiple boards for the cooperative’s statewide organization.
“We all owe him tremendous gratitude for the time and effort that he gave during his years of service to the cooperative,” AEMC Board of Directors President John Spence said of Harris in a press release. “He has been and remains a strong supporter of Albemarle EMC and the cooperative model of doing business. His depth of experience and knowledge will be missed in the boardroom.”
Harris helped lead the AEMC through “truly historic changes,” the press release states. The cooperative’s number of meters grew from 5,212 in 1975 to 14,261 in 2022. The process of meter reading changed from member-read meters to the use of employed meter readers to now automated meter reading.
The cooperative’s miles of line grew from 809 to 1,452 and annual revenues rose from $1.8 million to $30.3 million. The cooperative’s utility plant has also grown, adding the Tanglewood Substation, Morgan’s Corner Substation and the West Albemarle Substation.
McArthur honored with state Caswell Award
Chowan County Clerk of Superior Court Michael John McArthur was one of five state employees recently honored for their long years of service with state government.
McArthur, of Edenton, and the other four state workers received the 2022 Richard Caswell Award for reaching the milestone of 45 years of employment with the state of North Carolina.
The recipients were commended by Gov. Roy Cooper and State Human Resources Director Barbara Gibson in a video message recognizing them for being named Caswell Award winners. Since 2015, 147 state employees have received the honor.
According to the release, Caswell was a Maryland native who served as the first Orange County clerk of court. He later became a member of the colonial assembly and served as North Carolina’s first governor after the American Revolution, serving from 1776-80. He also served as state controller before serving another term as governor from 1784-87. He also was a delegate to the Constitutional Convention in 1787 and later a state senator.
Leicester named Va.’s top new EM professional
Matt Leicester, emergency management coordinator for Chesapeake Regional Healthcare and a Pasquotank County resident, was recently named the 2022 Outstanding New Emergency Management Professional of the Year by the Virginia Emergency Management Association at its annual symposium in Norfolk, Virginia, in March.
The award, which is voted on by peers, recognizes a newcomer to the emergency management profession who has displayed enthusiasm, innovation, and commitment.
In his job, Leicester ensures Chesapeake Regional Healthcare staff are prepared and properly for emergencies. He has created escape rooms as a way to train new staff members and organized COVID-19 vaccine clinics during the height of the pandemic.
Women’s Club’s gift to fund mobile food units
MOYOCK — The Moyock Woman’s Club recently donated $13,500 to Food Bank of the Albemarle to provide funding for three new mobile food distribution units in Currituck County.
“We sincerely thank the Moyock Woman’s Club for making this grant possible, so that the Food Bank can reach the underserved populations in Currituck County,” said Liz Reasoner, food bank executive director. “Thanks to this support, the Food Bank will be able to provide food and necessary resources to people in need throughout the county.”
Joanna Brumsey, president of the Moyock Woman’s Club, said the club also donated $3,500 to five local food pantries and “blessing boxes” placed throughout Currituck.
According to the Food Bank, 3,420 Currituck County residents — 13% of the county population — are affected by food insecurity. Of that number, 940 are children. The Food Bank currently partners with food pantries at Fellowship Baptist Church, Pilmoor United Methodist Church, and the Lower Currituck Food Pantry.