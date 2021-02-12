With Valentine’s Day falling on a Sunday this year, Jenny Harris expects to be very busy this weekend.
For the past 20 years, Harris, flashing her bright smile, has delivered flowers for Jeffrey’s Greenworld and Florist.
Harris said Valentine’s Day and the days leading up to it are the busiest days of the year for her. While Jeffrey’s Greenworld and Florist won’t be making any deliveries on Sunday, she expects to be delivering numerous arrangements today and Saturday.
Harris began her career delivering flowers 20 years ago. At the time she was working for a fire extinguisher company and visiting local businesses to check on fire extinguishers. One of those businesses was Jeffrey’s Greenworld and Florist.
Walking into the florist shop and seeing the beautiful arrangements, Harris said she inquired about a job and was hired. She has been delivering flowers ever since.
Harris said she has loved her job from the very beginning. Whether it’s celebrating a new baby, an anniversary, birthday or a retirement, she is able to bring joy to people at some of the most important times of their life.
Harris said the best part of her job is seeing the reaction of people as she delivers their flowers and “brightens their day.”
“Their faces light up,” she said.
One of Harris’ favorite deliveries was to the football field at Elizabeth City State University.
Her own favorite flowers are the Stargazer Lily, pink rose and Konfetti rose, she said.
Delivering to Elizabeth City and surrounding counties, Harris has become familiar with area roads, businesses and agencies. She said she has GPS, but prefers to go old-school: relying on a map and a notebook that includes directions to her destination.
Because of the COVID pandemic, Harris said she wears a mask for all deliveries. She will ring the bell and leave the flowers on the front porch if people request no-contact delivery.
The flowers smell delightful in the van as Harris makes her deliveries. The van features special containers for holding the flowers in place and preventing them from spilling.
Besides delivering flowers to customers, Harris also likes to give them to the church she attends, Riverside United Methodist Church.
Harris enjoys spending time with her husband of 25 years and their two cats. She is an avid fan of Northeastern High School sports, likes to ride her bicycle, read, participate in Bible Study and listen to Christian music.