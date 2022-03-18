EDENTON — The third Harry Potter Extravaganza will soon be sweeping across downtown Edenton.
Hosted by Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library on Friday and Saturday, March 25-26, library officials are hoping the threequel event will be bigger and bolder than in years past, when it was still just getting its feet off the ground.
South Broad Street could soon be home to a myriad of witches and wizards of all ages as a large swath of the downtown corridor looks to participate in the festivities.
Folks at Shepard-Pruden are hoping for record turnout.
“I’m really excited about the amount of downtown involvement,” library assistant Destinee Williams said. “Several different businesses, including restaurants, boutiques and hobby shops are partnering with us to create this event. It’s going to be the biggest Harry Potter Extravaganza to date.”
Librarian Jennifer Finlay encourages everyone looking to participate to “come in costume.”
The event will kick off on Friday with two free screenings — one at 10 a.m., the other at 1:15 p.m. — of “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” at the Taylor Theatre.
That will be followed by a downtown scavenger hunt and crafting at local businesses.
Finlay said the library has also planned Friday evening events at downtown businesses to cater to adults.
While the name “Harry Potter” may evoke children’s books and films, the debut novel was released in 1997, 25 years ago this June, meaning many of those who grew up with the books are now adults.
To draw more adults to the Extravaganza, the Chowan Arts Council will host cocktails and a magical Pictionary, Edenton Bay Trading Company will host a Harry Potter trivia night and the library will be home to a very magical escape room. Most of the events will begin at 5 p.m. Friday.
“We are very excited for the Harry Potter trivia night,” said Malcolm and Debbie King, owners of Edenton Bay Trading Company.
Malcolm King said the trivia games will be hosted by Melissa Fields of DJ Eddie and Melissa Too, who typically emcee the weekly vinyl night at Edenton Bay Trading Company.
“Melissa’s been watching all the movies to sharpen up and create her own questions,” King said.
The trivia games will begin around 7 p.m.
On Saturday, the festivities continue between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. with a magician, activities and crafts, train rides and more.
At Cloth & Twine, just a few doors down from Edenton Bay Trading Company, owner Annette Ringeisen said she is ready for the “big weekend.”
Ringeisen has planned a few crafts open to both children and adults. They range from cookie-cutter patronus felting to felted key fobs of Hedwig the Owl and felted dragon eggs.
Alice Stallcup will be hosting craftmaking at her shop, The Gregarious Goose, as well. Participants will be able to make wizard wands and potion necklaces — everything a young witch or wizard needs to enhance their collection of magical necessities.
The Cupola House will be decorated in eerie magical decor as the historic house is transformed into the iconic Shrieking Shack.
Throughout the Extravaganza, the Hogwarts Express will be available to transport revelers between the venues. Passengers will embark from Platform 9¾ at the library.
The full list of businesses/venues participating in the third Harry Potter Extravaganza include:
• Both Friday and Saturday: Kim’s Secret Garden, Cloth & Twine, The Gregarious Goose, The Sugared Fig, North No. 4, The Garden of Readin’, The Edenton Coffee House, The Cupola House, Soundfeet Shoes, Broad Street Bazaar, Surf, Wind and Fire and Edenton IT Computer Repair.
• Friday: Taylor Theatre, Chowan Arts Council, Edenton Bay Trading Company.
• Saturday: The Barker House.
For any additional information on the Harry Potter Extravaganza, contact Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library at (252) 482-4112.