Harvest Christian
The church will celebrate two anniversaries on Sunday starting at 11 a.m. The church’s pastors, Jacob and Brenda Burke, will be celebrating 30 years with the church. In addition, the church will be celebrating its 35th year. Minister Wanda Hughes of Elizabeth City will be the speaker. The church is located at 765 Oak Stump Road, Elizabeth City. Contact: 252-331-7008 or email Eph316@inteliport.com.
Rocky Hock Baptist
The church has resumed in-person services. Services will be at 9 a.m. for people 55 years and older and 11 a.m. for those 54 or younger. After the 9 a.m. service, the church will sanitize door handles, pews and bathroom surfaces to prepare for the 11 a.m. service. Nursery and Children’s Church will be provided during the 11 a.m. service.
Christ Episcopal Church
The church will hold an outdoor service in the Episcopal Cemetery in Elizabeth City Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Attendees encouraged to wear masks. Social distancing will be observed. Congregants may bring lawn chairs or blankets.
Vacation Bible School
Harvest Christian Fellowship will host Vacation Bible School July 8-10 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The theme will be Time Lab: Discovering Jesus from Eternity Past to Eternity Future. The church is located at 765 Oak Strump Road, Elizabeth City. Contact: 252-331-7008 or HarvestChristian fellowshipchurch.com
