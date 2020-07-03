Christ Episcopal Church
The church will hold an outdoor service in the Episcopal Cemetery in Elizabeth City Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Attendees encouraged to wear masks. Social distancing will be observed. Congregants may bring lawn chairs or blankets.
Vacation Bible School
Harvest Christian Fellowship will host Vacation Bible School July 8-10 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The theme will be Time Lab: Discovering Jesus from Eternity Past to Eternity Future. The church is located at 765 Oak Strump Road, Elizabeth City. Contact: 252-331-7008 or HarvestChristian fellowshipchurch.com.
Mt. Zion yard sale
Mt. Zion Hertford Church of God in Christ will host a yard sale at 117 Mackey Drive, Elizabeth City, Saturday, July 11, from 7 a.m. to noon.
Send us your church news at dailyadvance.com.