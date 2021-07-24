During the first years of European settlement, women in North Carolina wore many layers of clothing.
The basic outfit began with a chemise (undergarment like a slip) and stockings underneath. Next, a corset and side hoop skirt, called a farthingale, was added. Covering that, a bum roll was tied behind. Then came several petticoats, a stomacher, a forepart (an underskirt that shows in front) and the gown.
During the Colonial period, women’s clothing layers included a chemise, stockings, stays (corset with shoulder straps) stomacher (to hold the skirt together), petticoats, bodice attached to the gown, and cap. A large hat secured by a hatpin completed the look.
Clothing in the 19th century underwent drastic changes. Layers of clothing that drug women down for centuries were shed. The new Regency fashions from Europe were becoming popular in the new America.
Chemise and stockings remained but gone were the corsets, multiple petticoats and heavy gowns. Gowns of cotton, silk, or sheer batiste were the only outer garment. Large hats became dainty bonnets trimmed with ribbons and flowers. For a brief time, women were allowed comfort.
However, the voluptuous Gigot sleeve was introduced by the 1830s. Sleeves, plus the bell-shaped skirt that required several petticoats, added to the weight of the outfit.
When Victoria became queen, the period known as the Victorian Era began. Victoria was the fashion setter for decades to come. Gone was the Gigot sleeve and a slim fallen shoulder was the rage.
By 1845, the bodice shifted to an elongated V shape restricting arm movements and making the wearer appear to be vulnerable. Extra flounces began to be added, causing the need for more petticoats.
Skirts became wider until a type of cage made of steel was developed and stayed popular until the late 1860s. These contraptions were called cage crinoline or hoops. Petticoats were worn under and over the cage. To make the skirts stand out more horsehair was added to the hem lining to stiffen and give the hem shape.
Women were now wearing a chemise, drawers, stocking, corset, corset cover, under petticoats, cage crinoline, over petticoats (fancier the gown the more petticoats were added), bodice, skirt, bonnet, and gloves. The weight of these garments could be 15 pounds or more.
Toward the end of the 1860s, the front skirt began to flatten. Movement toward the back increased until it reached the bustle stage. Extensions were added to the back causing the bustle cage to be developed, making movement for the wearer difficult and sitting impossible. Leg of mutton sleeves also appeared, creating huge puffs at the shoulder.
When Victoria’s reign ended the Edwardian era began. Tailored clothing without all the trims became popular, and lawn dresses made of sheer fabrics and lace were worn. These outfits required the same chemise, drawers and stockings.
Bras were patented in America in 1914, ending the need for the corset. Then came the “Roaring Twenties” when hemlines inched up to mid-calf and ended at the knees. Chemises and petticoats were replaced by slips; corsets by bras; and drawers by panties. Stockings were still worn, but were mostly the sheer kind instead of cotton or wool.
Twentieth century clothing continued to become more comfortable and cooler. Now lightweight fabrics and styles offer women more choice in hot weather. I know I am grateful not to have to be drug down by layers in this heat.
Remember you can always cool off by visiting the air-conditioned museum.
Charlotte Patterson is education curator at Museum of the Albemarle.