Camp Cale, the Boys & Girls Club’s Elizabeth City Unit and the Albemarle Family YMCA are among the recipients of more than $70,000 in grants awarded recently by the HCWGMW Fund.
The Perquimans County-based Camp Cale received $25,000 from the donor-advised HCWGMW fund for its “Trail for Everyone” project, according to Natalie Jenkins Peel, community leadership officer for the North Carolina Community Foundation which administers the fund.
The local Boys & Girls Club received $18,790 from the fund, according to Peel, for the Healthy Habits for All program it administers in collaboration with the Police Athletic League.
Albemarle Family YMCA plans to use its $11,500 grant for the new Youth Leadership Swim program it administers in collaboration with College of The Albemarle, Peel said.
Two other recipients of HCWGMW grants include the Albemarle Area United Way, which is getting $10,000 for its Community Care Collaborative program, and the Dream Hunt & Fish Program, which is getting $5,000 for the summer camp scholarships it offers at Camp Cale for members of the Boys & Girls Club.
“The Northern Albemarle Community Foundation is honored to have the HCWGMW Fund included in our family of funds,” said Rodney Walton, president of the Northern Albemarle Community Foundation Board of Directors. “These grants are meant to encourage collaboration among area nonprofits that are assisting with healthy eating and active living initiatives” for at-risk youth.
Dominion donates $10K to Food Bank
The Dominion Energy Foundation recently donated $10,000 to Food Bank of the Albemarle for its hunger-relief efforts in 15 counties.
“Food Bank of the Albemarle would like to thank Dominion Energy Foundation for a generous donation of $10,000 to support hunger-relief programs in northeastern North Carolina,” Food Bank Executive Director Liz Reasoner said in a press release.
Reasoner said the donation will help the food bank provide an estimated 40,000 nutritious meals to hungry people across the region.
Timbermill project wins clean energy award
The Timbermill Wind project being developed in Chowan County by Apex Clean Energy is this year’s winner of the Wind Project of the Year Award presented by the NC Sustainable Energy Association.
Timbermill’s award was one of 11 clean energy awards presented by the NCSEA this year, a press release states. Honorees were selected from a pool of more than 500 NCSEA member organizations and individuals who are “creating significant contributions to an affordable and accessible clean energy economy in the state of North Carolina,” according to the release.
According to NCSEA, Timbermill is expected to include 45 wind turbines and have a capacity of up to 189 megawatts, enough to power 47,000 homes annually. The project is also expected to create construction jobs in the near term and provide tax revenues and payments to landowners who host wind turbines over the 30-year lifespan of the project.
Robinson to join myFutureNC board
Jan King Robinson, a trustee at Elizabeth City State University, has been named to myFutureNC’s Advisory Board of Commissioners. MyFutureNC is a statewide nonprofit leading North Carolina’s efforts to close the educational attainment gap. Its board includes influential leaders in education, business and civic affairs.