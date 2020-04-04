Having healthcare providers going from the front lines of treating coronavirus patients to the front of the COVID-19 testing line is a major concern for officials at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City.
Hospital officials say doctors, nurses and other staff have the training and the necessary personal protection equipment to help limit exposure to the virus. Critical care physician Dr. Daniel Mulcrone said the hospital is always preparing for situations like the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Keep in mind, the coronavirus is not the only virus out there,” Mulcrone said. “There are several other viruses that we have had throughout time that have the potential to make you ill. We always practice protective measures and use personal protection where appropriate. I think all that we have seen in terms of infectious diseases in the past is that our training has really prepared us for this. The changes we need to make have already been made.”
Elizabeth Cornwell is a registered nurse and the Emergency Department Team Coordinator at Sentara Albemarle. She said information gathered from areas in other parts of the country already seeing high numbers of COVID-19 patients has helped prepare the hospital for what is expected to be a wave of patients in the coming days and weeks.
“Our SAMC Command Center has been instrumental in categorizing the data as managers prepare their units and staff,” Cornwell said. “We share these updates daily with the staff to establish effective procedures to reduce staff exposure and manage appropriate care to our community. We entered the health care profession to serve others and our ER team is dedicated to this community.”
But Cornwell acknowledged the COVID-19 virus is something that the country has never seen before.
“Our work ahead is going to be challenging and will test us as we have never experienced before,” Cornwell said. “But we are dedicated to each other as a team.”
With an uptick in COVID-19 patients at the hospital, SAMC registered respiratory therapist Karen Ward said she has changed her personal routine.
SAMC officials are not releasing the total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital because of federal privacy laws but said on Wednesday that they have had coronavirus “patients” in the ICU.
“I had been leaving my shoes outside and going straight to the shower,” Ward said. “However, now that there have been more local infections, I am bringing a change of clothes to work with me and bagging my scrubs and shoes before leaving for home. I have become very careful of not touching my face and I am washing my hand as well as wiping down countertops and surfaces more now than ever.”
Ward also said she has heard “heartbreaking stories” from friends in different places around the country.
“They all say take one day at a time and protect yourself above all,” Ward said. “I worry daily that anyone one of us or our families may become infected. You prepare for the worst and hope for the best.”
The hospital is also providing take-home meals to hospital staff and their families.
“Our dietary team is also devoted to hospital staff by providing daily meal options to take home to our families in lieu of going to the grocery store or take out,” Cornwell said.