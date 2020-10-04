The following are health clinics scheduled by Albemarle Regional Health Services for the coming week:
MONDAY
Pasquotank: Pediatric primary care, child health all day, primary care p.m., behavioral health all day, general
Perquimans: General
Chowan: General, WIC
Camden: Depo-Provera (contraceptive injection) clinic p.m.
Currituck: Primary care all day, general, WIC
TUESDAY
Pasquotank: Prenatal, pediatric primary care, general, TelePsychiatry a.m., behavioral health all day, Depo-Provera (contraceptive injection)
Perquimans: General, Depo-Provera (contraceptive injection) p.m.
Chowan: Primary Care all day
Camden: WIC, Behavioral Health all day
Currituck: General, Depo-Provera (contraceptive injection) a.m., new prenatal p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Pasquotank: Women’s health services all day, general, behavioral health all day, TelePsychiatry p.m.
Chowan: General, Depo-Provera (contraceptive injection) a.m.
Perquimans: Child Health PM, General, WIC
Currituck: General, WIC
THURSDAY
Pasquotank: Pediatric primary care, primary care p.m., general, high risk clinic, colposcopy a.m., immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Perquimans: Primary care all day, immunizations, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Chowan: General, new prenatal a.m.
Camden: Child health a.m., general p.m., behavioral health all day, immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Currituck: General
FRIDAY
Pasquotank: Adult health all day, general, pediatric primary care, primary care all day, behavioral health a.m., new prenatal
Perquimans: General
Chowan: General
Currituck: General
Camden: General