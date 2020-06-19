As a member of the U.S. Coast Guard for the past 11 years, Jonas Heard has had a chance to sample coffees from around the world.
His palate for coffee, plus his experiences growing up in Savannah, Georgia, help influence the coffee menu at The SweetEasy, the new bakery he and his wife, Casey, recently opened at 112 North Poindexter Street in downtown Elizabeth City.
Heard said he came up with the recipes for The SweetEasy’s coffee menu and often acts as the bakery’s barista when he is not working as an aviation maintenance technician at Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City.
Heard said his favorite coffee from The SweetEasy’s menu is “The Savannah,” a praline latte with caramel sauce. Recalling the praline cookies made in Savannah, Heard said he “wanted to capture that same flavor.”
Experimenting with flavors, Heard also created “The Old Sport,” a butterscotch and vanilla latte with caramel sauce. He said its flavors remind him of the caramel candies his grandfather shared with him when he was growing up.
For The SweetEasy’s other coffees, the Heards buy them from the Pale Horse Coffee in Chesapeake, Va., which Heard notes is a veteran-owned business.
Heard and his wife had planned to open The SweetEasy in May to coincide with the Potato Festival. The COVID-19 pandemic, however, set their opening back two months.
For now the bakery only offers curbside service. The SweetEasy plans to begin offering dine-in service following its grand opening on July 1.
“It has been a dream of ours,” Heard said. “We are so excited to share it with the public.”
Heard’s wife, Casey, will be baking a variety of scrumptious delights, including a variety of cupcakes and “cake jars,” which are layers of frosting and cake in a jar. Casey, whose grandmother was originally from Portugal, taught her how to make desserts when she was a young girl growing up in Massachusetts.
A guitarist and singer, Heard also hopes to perform live music at The SweetEasy after it begins offering dine-in service.
Heard said the couple named their business “The SweetEasy” because it’s a play on the word “speakeasy” and recalls the decor and lounge seating reflective of the 1920s.
When they first started serving curbside customers last week, Heard said he and his wife had no idea what sort of reception they’d get.
Tremendous might be an understatement. Heard said they sold out of baked goods during the first four days they were open.
“We are completely blessed with the attention we received from the public,” he said.
Heard said The SweetEasy’s 3,000 followers on Facebook are generating a lot of interest in the shop.
The SweetEasy’s menu features a variety of baked goods including half-pound chocolate chip cookies, freshly squeezed lemonade, blended coffee, espresso, chocolate milk and junior frappes with flavors like cotton candy, strawberry and cookies and cream.
When he’s not working, Heard enjoys spending time with his wife and their two young children.
For more information about The SweetEasy, visit its Facebook page or call 252-698-0109. To place an online order for curbside delivery or to view the menu, visit https://www.thesweeteasync.com/.