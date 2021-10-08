Marilyn Heiser had only been painting professionally for a few years following her retirement when she had to put her passion for making art on hold.
Diagnosed with cancer last year, Heiser says she had to stop painting. Fortunately for her, she says a friend encouraged her “to keep a positive attitude.”
Taking her friend’s advice, Heiser said she decided to live in the moment and “to be grateful for the life you have.” She says she also was fortunate to find a good support group.
Her cancer now in remission, Heiser started painting again in May.
Heiser said she enjoys painting portraits more than any other subject, relishing the challenge of capturing a person’s personality on canvas with the strokes of her paintbrush. Oils and acrylics are her preferred media.
Heiser’s passion for art began when she earned an associate degree in graphic design and went on to work for companies like the James River Corporation, where she made hand illustrations used in paper products. She then switched careers and worked as a quality manager for different companies. But she missed the creativity of her graphic design work and decided she would create art when she retired.
She got her chance when she and her husband, Richard, who is a potter, moved to Edenton and restored a house. The couple now live upstairs and make their art downstairs in their shared studio. Both were the featured artists of the month for September at Arts of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City.
Heiser and her husband met in Raleigh while they were both attending high school and went to their junior year prom together. Decades later, they met again as adults at their 40th high school reunion.
They started corresponding and then communicating, and six years later, they decided to elope to Paris. Heiser said they moved to Edenton to be near the water. Edenton is also a good location because it’s near where both their families live.
Heiser said the couple like to listen to music while they’re creating art. When she’s not painting or cooking, she likes spending time with her children, grandchildren, stepchildren and stepgrandchildren.
“I am very blessed,” Heiser said.